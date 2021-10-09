Cho’s Note: Janet Young warns Queensland about an important COVID-19 battle





The Queensland Supreme Health Officer believes the test helped the state see off the delta variant of COVID-19 as authorities are urging more people to be vaccinated. In Queensland, after more than 11,000 tests, no new local cases were recorded on Saturday for the third consecutive day. Chief Health Officer Janet Young said Queensland was lucky to see off the virus because of the reduced risk of the recent delta outbreak. Dr. Young believes that people have “came out in large numbers” to take the test, allowing authorities to quickly identify the proband. “That’s why … that made the biggest difference. People just come out and are ready to take the test, then we find them,” she said on Saturday. Told to. “We couldn’t believe she had a headache (at the Sunnybank cluster) before, so we quickly stood at the top of the cluster. I think it’s probably one of the biggest differences in Queensland, as other strangers come out and take the test. “ CHO Jeannette Young believes that Queensland’s luck in seeing off COVID-19 was related to the test. credit: AAP Health Minister Yvette Darth said the state-owned vaccination hub gave another 20,811 vaccinations on Friday, with 69.27% ​​of the first vaccinations and 51.06% of qualified Queenslanders who were fully vaccinated. Stated. The state government is hosting another Super Pfizer Weekend on Saturday and Sunday to allow walkups to get jabs. Queensland hasn’t set a date for reopening the border or vaccination targets, but Friday’s D’Ath said, “When talking about Christmas, when talking about opening the border,” more. Said people are receiving jabs. She urged those who had not yet been vaccinated to do so before the Delta strain settled in Queensland. “People who were sitting down said,’There is no outbreak here. I can afford to wait’: Time is up,” said the Minister of Health. “If we were vaccinated today, it would take 5-6 weeks for people to be fully protected. We don’t know what the 5-6 weeks will be in November.” Meanwhile, state governments have confirmed that three NSW men who were fined for breaking the state border to attend the NRL Grand Final in Brisbane on Sunday were negative on the test. The men, allegedly friends of Penrith’s Nathan Cleary, returned to New South Wales after being fined $ 4,135 each. “I’m very disappointed and I hope to send a clear message to others that this is unacceptable,” said D’Ath. “You know, it doesn’t matter what fines we give you, I think the public will judge you for that action.” There were 34 active cases in the state on Saturday.

