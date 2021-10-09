First signs of delta infection, experts say

The world is slowly showing signs of previous life COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection), The pandemic is not over. According to the report, the death toll in the United States has recently reached 700,000. Associated Press, And the rapid spread of delta variants remains a concern for many healthcare professionals. NS CDC The delta variant states that it is “highly contagious and more than twice as contagious as the previous variant,” but how do you know if it is there? Read the following 6 tips to find out what a Delta variant is Symptoms From an expert who talked to Instead, eat this!health— And don’t miss these to ensure your health and the health of others A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

With the rise of COVID-19 mutants like Delta, the pandemic is intensifying. Providence Cedars-Dr. Tom Yadeger, Pulmonologist and Medical Director, Intensive Care Unit, Siniter Zana Medical Center “The delta variant has revealed a spillover effect of a poorly managed public health crisis. The delta variant is vaccinated because it is more infectious and deadly than the original strain seen early in the pandemic. Appeared as a direct result of reduced rates. Each opportunity for virus replication carries the risk of mutation and increases the number of more potent variants. Genomes available only through research institutions for large-scale epidemiological studies It is almost impossible to clinically distinguish variants except when performing tests. However, isolating Delta from its predecessor leads to hospitalization and death of young, healthy patients with high infection rates. Was boosted by an early scrutiny of COVID-19, primarily as a disease that afflicts older patients, hesitated to accept widespread accountability and caused further delays. “

Early detection of variants is important, Dr. Suman Radhakrishna MD FACP, Director of Infectious Diseases at Dignity Health California Hospital Medical CenterWhen an infected patient asks me,’Are there delta mutants?’, My answer is,’Yes, probably because this is the most common mutant in the community today.’ Commercially used COVID tests do not distinguish mutations. The health department collects samples of positive tests to check the prevalence of mutations. Symptoms are fever, general pain, Same as pain and malaise, but more people are infected with the delta mutation. They can cause sore throat, cough, nausea / vomiting, and diarrhea. The symptoms of the delta mutation are shortly after exposure. In addition, it is more likely to develop in as early as two days. ”

There are similarities between COVID-19 and the Delta variant, but Dr. Rada Krishna explains the difference. “Similar symptoms, but in Delta, patients experience gastrointestinal problems and sore throat that is not common in Covid. Delta infects younger people, which causes more deaths. People who are hospitalized are younger than their grandparents because they have been vaccinated. Most of the patients who pass through are 20 to 60 years old. “” Vaccine deficiency when the pandemic first begins. ” Because of this, people at risk, such as first responders, health care providers, and people over the age of 65, were first vaccinated, and then the general public was able to be vaccinated. Anyone. You can. You don’t have to wait. ”

We mostly hear about delta variants in the news, but there are others. “There is no difference between the delta and other mutants as a symptom. A wide range of individual-specific symptoms continue to be observed in unvaccinated patients,” said Dr. Yadegar. Initially, patients report symptoms that represent typical infections: fever, weakness, cough, diarrhea or nausea. Unlike other respiratory infections, SARS-CoV-2 is self-sustaining in some patients. It can provoke an immune response, observed 2 weeks after the onset of the first symptoms, the virus can overdrive the patient’s immune system and otherwise lead to the destruction of healthy organs. The proper name “Cytokine Storm” is a sign of a cytokine storm that can lead to further exacerbations, hospitalization, and death if tsunami-equivalent inflammatory cells collide with healthy tissue and are not diagnosed early. , Shortness of breath and lower than normal blood oxygen saturation. It usually occurs 7 to 14 days after the patient first shows symptoms. “

We are all suffering from pandemic fatigue and want to end this. To that end, Dr. Yadegar said, "There are two approaches to ending a pandemic: effectively treating the patient and keeping the vaccination rate high. The key to effective treatment is early on the patient. And systematically. Currently, many COVID-19-positive patients receive a variety of treatments at the discretion of their doctors, primarily without significant justification, to treat COVID-19 infections. There is no standardized approach. Monoclonal antibody inoculation is underutilized nationwide. Combined with continuous monitoring of adverse events, patients significantly increase their chances of avoiding hospitalization and death. You can also receive vaccinations and boosters if you are eligible if you continue to assert your health by monitoring yourself, and we take a collective step towards life You can do without fear of COVID-19.

Dr. Radhakrishna, who regularly treats patients with COVID and delta variants, said: .. Patients who receive a single dose of the mRNA vaccine are not well protected and can become infected with symptomatic COVID. Few patients have been vaccinated with severe COVID. All of these patients were immunocompromised and were not well protected by the vaccine. “

"Everyone vaccinated their children until smallpox became insubstantial. Until COVID became insubstantial, this is necessary to save ourselves and our friends and family. COVID is gone. I'm not going to get this vaccine after that. It may not be 100% with the Delta variant, but it still prevents death. Three doses to a weakened person will not give an optimal immune response. It helps people. Boosters boost the response and combat weakened immunity. The protective effect of the COVID vaccine far outweighs the possible side effects of vaccination in the midst of this pandemic."