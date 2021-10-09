Approximately 2,000 new Covid-19 cases reported by the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health reported 1,940 new cases of Covid-19. As of 8 am on Saturday, there were 352 patients being treated in the hospital and 74 in the ICU.

Northern Ireland’s health minister warned that the coming winter months could see “the greatest pressure medical services have ever experienced” there, and this number has risen significantly for the second straight day in recent weeks. Has increased to.

Four other deaths related to Covid-19 were reported Northern Ireland Today, with an additional 1,274 positive cases, the Ministry of Health said there.

Talk in Ulster Unionist Party Convention Belfast, Robin Swan Coupled with the effects of Covid-19, the potential for a surge in respiratory illnesses such as influenza presents “different” types of challenges for healthcare services, he said.

He said hospitals are already seeing a surge in demand, which is happening much faster than usual.

Swan said:

“But in the weeks and months ahead, we may see again the greatest pressure our medical services have ever experienced.

“Winter has long been a difficult time for our health services, but this winter is combined with ongoing high levels of Covid, normal cold, and a surge in outbreaks of other respiratory viruses within the community. Because it is different, such as RSV and flu.

“These pressures will be felt strongly across our hospitals, communities and social care services.

“And we’re already seeing a much bigger demand surge than usual, and it’s happening sooner.

“As a result, some of our medical services are already experiencing severe winter-like pressure during the summer.”

Swan said the situation made vaccination against Covid-19 more important than ever and hit those who were stroking the “misinformation and lies” that led to the hesitation of the vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we have seen so many people working hard on our vaccination efforts, but there are minorities, minorities who are determined to disseminate false information and lies. increase.

“I am absolutely grateful that there are true cases of vaccine repellent. I and my department will continue to make these efforts and provide the necessary information and peace of mind, but unfortunately not accepting the truth. The health and well-being of fellow citizens of choice and endangered. “

Swan warned that unvaccinated people over the age of 50 are four times more likely to die from Covid.

People under the age of 50 are 18 times more likely to be hospitalized if they are not vaccinated.

The minister also revealed that 1,787 medical staff have responded to appeals to work on a new “Covid-light” site that focuses on non-Covid care.

Sites likely to be in Musgrave Belfast Park Hospital, a hospital and primary care complex Omar And Ulster Hospital will be designated as a selective surgery hub that “planned surgery will continue safely and sustainably throughout the coming winter,” he said.

Following a targeted workforce complaint against retired staff and workers who recently quit medical services, 1,787 people were interested and 700 submitted applications.

Swan also aimed at the Northern Ireland Protocol and expressed concern about the potential impact it could have on the influx of medicines into the region.

“My staff is working 24 hours a day to find practical solutions to keep patients unaffected,” he said.

“But no matter what, I’ll make it clear. European Commission The minister may consider it tolerable or worth the pain, as a one-second patient in Northern Ireland was not taking the necessary medication. That won’t happen. “

The European Commission has pledged to submit a “wide range of proposals” to facilitate the operation of the Protocol next week, including in the field of pharmaceuticals. – PA