New tests are approved because annual cancer screening is required





Breast Cancer Awareness Month reminds women to get a mammogram every year. But often people skip their annual screening, which doctors say is a big concern. Currently, state and national groups are taking steps to make cancer screening more accessible to New Yorkers. Cancer has somehow affected the lives of almost everyone. And it makes no difference to the doctor who treats it. What you need to know A new early detection cancer test has just been approved by the State Department of Health

Galleri is a blood test that can screen 50 different types of cancer at once.

This is because doctors continue to encourage annual screening for cancer, such as mammograms and colonoscopy. “This is a pandemic,” said Dr. Talat Mahmood, medical director of Ellis Medicine’s Roswell Park Care Network. “Yes, because my husband had lung cancer many years ago, it affected everyone.” Every year, more than 110,000 New Yorkers are diagnosed with cancer. This is horrifying statistics. That’s why cancer treatments are expanding in the northern part of the state, especially if not all New Yorkers have access to cancer treatments. “When you’re on chemotherapy, you don’t want to travel because of illness, and many people don’t have transportation,” said Dr. Mahmood. Mahmood has just started with something new Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, The first center in the metropolitan area, has a new location at the Roswell Park Cancer Center in Buffalo. The Capital Regions community will also benefit from being able to participate in all of Roswell’s outreach and networking programs, as well as tests, including annual screening. “We’re so lucky here that it’s now a place where we can not only test here, but also have easy access to them,” Mahmood said. Screening and early detection of cancer can increase a person’s chances of survival, but Dr. Mahmood says most people still skip it. “Screening means you are asymptomatic. There are no symptoms, but you can’t see it, it’s out of your mind, right?” She added. However, this is because the new test has just been approved by the Ministry of Health in New York. gallery Is the first blood test that is expected to help early detection of patients. Dr. Whitney Jones, Senior Medical Director of Garelli’s parent company GRAIL Bio, said: “By incorporating DNA, we really needed to change the paradigm for screening individual cancers to the paradigm for screening individuals for many cancers.” This test behaves differently than other tests. In the past, a simple blood test could detect 50 types of cancer. It is intended for people at high risk of cancer, such as adults over the age of 50. “The screening test then tells the doctor what to look for and which test is right for you,” Jones said. Not yet approved by Roswell Park or Ellis Hospital, but should be used with annual screening such as mammograms and colonoscopy. “Gallery tests complement existing screening tests and are not a replacement, because these tests are very sensitive and very good at reducing cancer,” Jones said. GRAIL is urging Congress to make this test available through Medicare. This greatly improves accessibility. Currently not covered by insurance.

..

