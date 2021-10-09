Fear of the spread of the “worst cold ever”





People across the country report coming down in the “worst moody” they have never experienced. People in the southern part of the country were complaining about their emotions “Drainage” Run down in the cold, which seems to have spread to the north. NS Liverpool Echo Report People on the Merseyside share their bug experiences. One man said he had come down with “the worst moody he has ever experienced.” Some reported the illness as “floored”, which says it takes weeks for them to shift. One woman wrote on Facebook: “I’ve had a bad cold for nearly three weeks and it seems I can’t get rid of it,” another said. “It’s been two weeks and it’s not fun at all. Over the years I caught my first cold and fell to the floor,” wrote the third person. And another said: “It has gone through my house in the last two weeks. “We all had sympathy, but we tested it just in case, but everything was negative.”





Tap to play The video will play automatically soon 8 cancel Play now Dr. Philippa Key, a London-based general practitioner, said it was already as high as it would normally be in the northwest, as well as in the normal winter. She told the BBC: “The number of coughs, colds and viral infections is actually increasing. “We have mixed in a way that has not been mixed for the last 18 months. “During these first blockades, we saw many others [non-Covid] Infection autumn. I think it’s mainly due to restrictions on parleys. “ If you have a new, continuous cough, fever, and / or changes in your senses of smell or taste, you should have a PCR test. ZOE, the world’s largest ongoing research on viruses, said: I’ve got it. “ If you only have a cold, you can manage your symptoms at home. The NHS guidance states that colds need to be treated as follows: Rest and sleep

Keep warm

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (you can mix it with fruit juice or squash)

Gargle salt water to relieve sore throat (not suitable for children) GP is displayed in the following cases. Your symptoms do not improve after 3 weeks

Your symptoms suddenly worsen

Your body temperature is very high or you feel hot and shivering

You are worried about your child’s symptoms

Feeling short of breath or chest pain

You have a long-term medical condition-for example, diabetes, or a condition of the heart, lungs or kidneys

Immune weakness-for example, because you are receiving chemotherapy Avoid catching a cold by washing your hands with warm water and soap on a regular basis, not sharing towels and other household items with people who have a cold, staying healthy and healthy, and avoiding contact with your face. Can be

