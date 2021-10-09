“The worst latency ever” spreads throughout the region as people complain of horrific symptoms that last for weeks





Colds that are terrible and difficult to get rid of are now spreading northwest. Known as the “worst moody illness in history,” the disease has been reported to leave people with sandpaper, throat, chest cough, runny nose, and difficulty shifting. Colds and flu were expected to increase this winter, as people have been socializing with almost no restrictions since March 2020. read more:After a Manchester pub tour, drinkers post strange complaints One woman says she’s “completely on the floor” for weeks-and more and more she says they’re sick, or knows someone in the weather, Liverpool Echo Report.. Dr. Philippa Kee, a London-based general practitioner, said the numbers are as high as those found in normal winters, not just in the northwest. She told the BBC: “The number of coughs, colds and viral infections is actually increasing. “We have mixed in a way that has not been mixed for the last 18 months. “During these first blockades, we saw many others [non-Covid] Infectious diseases fall. I think it’s mainly due to restrictions on parleys. “ A man living in Formby, Merseyside, shared his experience on social media and said he was in “the worst moody ever.” Others who posted on Facebook say they were badly sick. One woman wrote: “Yeah, I’ve had a cold for the last few days. It’s been more than two years!” “I’ve had a bad cold for nearly three weeks and it seems I can’t get rid of it,” another said. One woman wrote: Another said, “I’ve gone through my house in the last two weeks. We were all crazy, but we tested it just in case, but everything was negative.” What should I do If you only have a cold, you can manage your symptoms at home. Due to the ongoing epidemic of Covid-19 in the UK, many symptoms are the same, so it is important to rule them out. ZOE, the world’s largest ongoing study of Covid-19, said: Please be sure. “



Get the latest updates directly from all over Manchester to your inbox using our free MEN newsletter. It’s very easy to sign up just by following the instructions here The NHS guidance states that colds need to be treated as follows: Rest and sleep

Please keep warm

Drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration (you can mix it with fruit juice or squash)

Gargle with salt water to relieve sore throat (not suitable for children) GP is displayed in the following cases. Your symptoms do not improve after 3 weeks

Your symptoms suddenly worsen

Very hot or hot and shivering

You are worried about your child’s symptoms

Feeling short of breath or chest pain

Have long-term medical conditions such as diabetes, heart, lungs, kidneys

Immune weakness-for example, because you are receiving chemotherapy Avoid catching a cold by washing your hands with warm water and soap on a regular basis, not sharing towels and other household items with people who have a cold, staying healthy and healthy, and avoiding contact with your face. Can be

..

