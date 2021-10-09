How Mammography Screening and Early Detection Helps Fight Breast Cancer





There is another color, pink, which has become synonymous with October, mixed with all the reds, oranges and yellows of autumn. Acting as a reminder to the world of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the pink ribbon, pink shirt and the slogan “Think Pink” color the landscape across the country to raise awareness about the disease, for both women and men. It can affect you. “If you have a breast, you are at risk for breast cancer,” said Tracy Patrick, manager of the Radiation Imaging Center at Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital. “In fact, less than 1% of men have cases because men can also be diagnosed with breast cancer, but the risk is more than 50% of the population.” Even with all the advances in cancer treatment, early detection of the disease is the key to ensuring the best possible results. “Early detection is very important because if you find something early, you can treat it early before it spreads,” Patrick said. “It will make a big difference in the future in terms of what the treatment will be.” Access to these life-saving screenings has never been more convenient, thanks to the new Women’s Imaging Center at St. George’s Hospital. “Currently, we have three mammography machines in St. George and one in the hurricane,” says Patrick. “Everything you need, such as a breast biopsy, mammogram, and even a DEXA bone density scan, is under one roof. Depending on the patient’s schedule, we can also provide a same-day biopsy.” The latter can give patients a sense of security, Patrick said. “No one waits and wonders,” Patrick said. According to Patrick, Intermountain Healthcare recommends taking mammograms every year from the age of 40. According to that recommendation, the recommendation has reduced breast cancer mortality by 40 to 50 percent over the last 30 years. Self-breast examinations are no longer promoted as they used to be, but Patrick said it helps people to be familiar with their body enough to notice subtle changes. But even its friendliness is not enough. “There were some patients who didn’t want to take mammograms, but they came with a friend and were able to find breast cancer that they didn’t even know they were there,” Patrick said. “I don’t know who can help by encouraging me to get a regular mammogram.” “It may seem scary or inconvenient, but it’s a very short exam,” Patrick continued. “You will be there within 30 minutes. It will be a great help to your peace of mind for the rest of the year.” Call 801-507-7840 to schedule regular mammograms at the Intermountain Healthcare facility. This LiveWell column represents a collaboration between Spectrum & Daily News and medical professionals from the medical staff at the non-profit Intermountain Healthcare Hospital.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thespectrum.com/story/news/2021/10/09/how-mammography-screenings-early-detection-help-fight-breast-cancer/6062000001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos