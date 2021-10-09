Covid: 2 million people have booster jabs across the UK, with an additional 133 deaths in the UK





In the UK, more than 2 million people take it for the third time. Coronavirus vaccine, NHS figures show, authorities are more recommending to book booster jabs. The NHS England said on Saturday that a total of 2.08 million replenishments had been made three weeks after the booster program began. These include a third jab given as a booster, and doses given to people with a significantly weakened immune system who may not have responded strongly to the first jab. Meanwhile, the government said an additional 133 people died within 28 days of a positive test. COVID-19 As of Saturday, the official death toll in the UK was 137,697. The daily death toll has exceeded 100 for the fifth consecutive day. Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 161,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and that Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate. According to the government, as of 9 am Saturday, another 34,950 lab-identified Covid-19 cases were recorded in the United Kingdom. (PA graphics) credit: PA graphics The Chief Nursing Officer in the United Kingdom recently said he had a booster “to protect himself and those around him.” Ruth May encouraged everyone who was qualified to do the same. She states: “It’s great that in just three weeks of the booster campaign, more than two million people were able to quickly get replenishment of protection ahead of the busy winter season for the NHS. “Thanks to the incredible efforts of NHS staff who have been vaccinated in mosques, sports grounds and community centers, those who are qualified for the coronavirus and are at highest risk were able to get booster shots. .. “I received a booster shot before winter to protect myself and the people around me. I encourage others to do the same. It’s quick, effective, and very important against viruses. Provides protection. “ Booster Jab is given at least 6 months after the second dose. Booster jabs are targeted at people over the age of 50, front-line medical and social care workers, and people between the ages of 16 and 49 who are at high risk of the virus and are in underlying health. Prior to last month’s announcement on booster immunity, authorities said a third time to people over the age of 12 who received severe immunosuppression on the first or second dose, including leukemia, advanced HIV, and recent organ transplants. It was recommended to provide administration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2021-10-09/covid-two-million-across-england-have-booster-jab-as-133-more-die-in-uk

