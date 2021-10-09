SD County reports 528 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths





San Diego (CNS)-San Diego County reported 528 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the day after announcing that an unvaccinated woman had died first in San Diego, with no new virus-related deaths. From the virus. According to state statistics, the number of COVID patients in county hospitals increased from 284 on Friday to 288 on Saturday, and 85 in the intensive care unit, up from 83 the day before. A pregnant woman, like her fetal, died last week after hospitalization. No other details regarding her age or her death and pregnancy were reported to protect the privacy of her family. “This is a very disappointing death and we would like to express our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends,” said Dr. Seema Shah, Medical Director of HHSA’s Epidemiology and Immunization Services Division. “Infection with COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk of serious complications and death. “Anyone who is pregnant and unvaccinated is advised to immunize to protect themselves and their baby,” Shah said. On Wednesday, HHSA issued a health advisory to the local medical community, warning of increased cases and hospitalizations of unvaccinated pregnant women and urging patients to be vaccinated. On Saturday, the total number of COVIDs in the county has been 360,917 and 4,113 have died since the pandemic began. A total of 22,644 tests were reported to the county on Friday, with a 3% percentage of new positive cases last week. The county does not report weekend lab test results. The public health community was prepared for the dual threat of coronavirus and influenza. This year’s flu season could be a more typical season than the almost non-existent season seen last year at the height of COVID-19 masking and social distance. According to a county report released last week, 167 cases of influenza have been recorded in the community so far, exceeding the average of 102 cases over the past three years at the same time. Last year, only five cases of influenza were reported at this time. This week’s numbers more closely match the current flu season with the busy seasons recorded in 2017-18 and 2019-20. There are more than 400 places where San Diegan can be vaccinated against COVID-19. They include clinics, retail pharmacies, community clinics, and county public health centers. San Diego County has received more than 4.82 million COVID vaccines, with 2.48 million people (88.7% of the population in the county in question) receiving at least one dose. According to a report released Wednesday, the fully vaccinated county has more than 2.23 million inhabitants, accounting for about 79.4% of the county’s eligible population.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10news.com/news/coronavirus/san-diego-county-reports-528-new-covid-19-cases-no-new-deaths The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos