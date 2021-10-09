Signs of Dr. Forch you already had a COVID

When everyonecoronavirus For some, it may never end. These “long-haul carriers” infect and debilitate COVID, even in mild cases for some. Symptoms It goes on and on. Are you one of them? How to tell?During the lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony FauciThe president’s chief medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said, “Somewhere in 10-30%, the signs and symptoms cannot be completely explained by an easily obvious or identifiable pathogen. There is a process. And we call it: Long COVIDHe went on to mention “the very common reported signs and symptoms of lead,” and summarized them in this article, along with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanique of Yale University.Others, don’t miss these A sure sign that you already had a COVID..

Patients with long COVID will experience a lot of malaise, and there is a reason for this. Karen Jubanique, MD, an emergency medical doctor at Yale University and an associate professor at Yale University School of Medicine, explains: Slow down your activity and rest. We really rely on our immune system to fight the virus because we don’t have good medicine to fight the virus. Dr. Jubanique advises patients with long COVIDs to “give their immune system a chance to fight by resting when they are infected with COVID or other viruses. Fatigue that lasts more than a couple of weeks.” The sensation is particularly due to long-distance COVID. The initial symptoms were relatively mild and were not hospitalized. Many of the symptoms overlap with depression, brain fog, and other neuropathy, resulting in weakened malaise. , It is also difficult to find the cause. “

COVID-19 is a respiratory virus and one of its most common symptoms is shortness of breath. Naturally, long COVID patients will also suffer from shortness of breath. Dr. Jubanique said, “Some marathon runners and other trained athletes can perform only a small portion of their baseline activities without being very windy and short of breath. People who are very afflicted with COVID often have lung damage that initially explains dyspnea, but those who are initially less ill also have persistent shortness of breath. .. However, there are other possible causes for shortness of breath. The sensation of shortness of breath can be caused by many medical conditions, “says Dr. Jubanique. “Therefore, it is important to be evaluated to ensure that a person does not have new serious heart problems, including myocardium, valves, pericardial sac, or a sensation of arteries, or anemia, or shortness of breath. Other conditions that can cause. “

Related: Healthy habits to avoid if you are over 50

COVID-19, like many other viruses, damages people’s muscles. This symptom is also known as muscle aches. According to Dr. Jubanyik, this is also the main symptom of long COVID. She says, “With long-distance COVID, the patient’s limbs often have persistent pain that makes normal activity difficult. “

Related: According to experts, the number one cause of Alzheimer’s disease

Dysautonomia is when people feel crazy and dizzy. Dr. Forch calls this condition “characterized by thermoregulatory dysregulation and unexplained tachycardia.” Dr. Jubanique said that this symptom was “It is unknown whether it is due to the virus itself or the immune system. I don’t know how long it will last. “

Related: The number one cause of dementia

Long-term COVID patients have been reported to have many sleep problems. Dr. Jubanique explains: “Long COVIDs can cause sleep disorders to last for weeks or months. Poor quality and quantity of sleep can cause other complications such as fatigue and brain fog.” She also says that this symptom is cyclical and dependent on a person’s life. “The big changes in people’s lives due to COVID safety regulations have brought about strange dreams.”

Related: Certain Signs You May Have The “Most Common” Cancer

The COVID-19 pandemic and virus can already make people nervous and anxious, even if they are not infected. Long-term COVID patients also experienced depression and anxiety in their symptoms. “Many viruses, including COVID, affect the brain and can cause neurotransmitter changes that can lead to depression and anxiety, “explains Dr. Jubanyik. Or if you die, you may experience sadness and PTSD. In addition, patients whose lives have changed due to loss of function or work ability can also experience reactive depression and anxiety. “

Related: General habits that make you age faster

The symptom of long COVID is called brain fog by doctors. “… This actually means that people can’t concentrate on their concentration,” says Dr. Forch. Dr. Jubanique said, “Patients with brain fog report feeling depressed, slowing, or feeling sick in their thoughts and concentration. They report poor concentration and lack of short-term memory.

Related: Forgetting this one thing can mean that you have Alzheimer’s disease

Contact your healthcare professional if you are at risk of getting a long COVID. NIH has spent millions of dollars helping submit treatments, but there is currently no cure. Your doctor can only help your symptoms.And don’t visit any of these to protect your life and the lives of others 35 locations most likely to be infected with COVID..