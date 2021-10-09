COVID-19 cases remain high in Maine





On Saturday, the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 600 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths as infectious diseases continued to dominate the state. Although the rate of new infections, hospitalizations and positive tests has declined in recent weeks, there were still 467 new cases of coronavirus on Friday. This is well above the lowest reported by Maine earlier this year.Last week’s experts warned of geographical pockets that increased resistance to disease from vaccines and past infections could be a factor in the slight mitigation of the number of cases. There is still a strong level of infection.. Cumulative COVID-19 cases in Maine increased to 94,948 on Saturday. Of these, 67,658 have been confirmed by testing and 27,290 are considered possible cases of COVID-19. The hospital in Maine on Saturday had 156 COVID-19 patients, an increase of three from the previous day. A total of 44 of Saturday’s patients were in the intensive care unit and 23 were on ventilator. The state had a total of 330 51 intensive care unit beds and 304 207 ventilators. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 175 people have died of COVID-19 in Maine. Cumberland County Prison remains blocked during the COVID-19 outbreak.Inmates and their relatives Blame the restrictionsThis includes trapping inmates inside except for 20 minutes in the morning and evening. Prison officials have publicly stated that prisoners are detained 23 hours a day. Finally, seven staff members and twelve prisoners tested positive for the disease. Staff shortages contribute to prison problems. This year’s county budget requires 129 employees, and the prison currently has only 65. Inmates interviewed by Pressherald last week said tensions between inmates and staff were increasing, and some prison officers said they were not very humane to their allegations. Because of the pressure. By Saturday morning, Maine had given 885,008 people the final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those over the age of 12, 74.73 percent of the currently vaccinated population is fully vaccinated. As of October 1, Maine has recorded 4,167 “breakthrough” cases of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people still make up the majority of cases, and if they get sick, they are much more likely to get a more serious illness. By comparison, there have been a total of 55,489 cases since the COVID-19 vaccine became available to Mainers. The main CDC usually updates breakthrough numbers weekly, but has recently been delayed due to changes in reporting methods, according to the agency’s website. As of Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases by county was 10,099 in Androscoggin, 3,521 in Aroostook, 20,859 in Cumberland, 1,995 in Franklin, 2,474 in Hancock, 9,055 in Kennebeck, and Knox. There were 1,739 cases, 1,666 cases in Lincoln, 4,648 cases in Oxford, and 11,258 cases. Penobscot, Piscataquis 1,215, Sagadahoc 1,840, Somerset 3,814, Wald 2,170, Washington 1,602, York 16,991. By age, 20.6% of patients were under 20 years old, 17.9% were in their 20s, 15.4% were in their 30s, 13.2% were in their 40s, 13.7% were in their 50s, 9.9% were in their 60s, and 5.4% were in their 70s. 4% were over 80 years old. According to Johns Hopkins University, there were 237.4 million known cases of COVID-19 and 4.84 million deaths worldwide on Saturday afternoon. In the United States, 44.3 million cases occurred and 712,856 died. ” Previous Portland police shoot dead suspected robbery on the bayside

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pressherald.com/2021/10/09/covid-19-case-counts-still-at-elevated-levels-in-maine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos