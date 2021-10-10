Watch Live: Dana Andrews Press Conference Today with Victoria COVID Update As New Cases Are Stable on Sunday





Victoria added a new 1890 COVID-19 infection That case load and five more deaths in the last 24 hours. Victorian health officials will provide a COVID-19 update on Sunday. This article will be updated over time as it is finalized. The press conference LIVE for this article will be available as soon as it becomes available. VicCO VID update The state was expected to be the first case to exceed 2000 reported cases in a single day, following a record 1965 infection on Saturday with five deaths. Victoria currently manages over 18,340 active cases. Approximately 40,000 vaccines were given and 74,105 tests were performed throughout the state on Saturday. Victoria recorded 1890 new COVID-19 cases and 5 deaths during the latest reporting period. credit: AAP Meanwhile, state-wide tracking activities have been curtailed to focus on positive cases and key contacts. Authorities modify the process to manage escalating case numbers, eliminating the need to isolate secondary close contacts. Kate Matson, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health, said Victoria is no longer pursuing a zero COVID strategy, allowing about 16,000 secondary contacts to leave the quarantine this weekend. “Unfortunately, in an environment of nearly 2000 cases a day, there is no public health risk in terms of secondary close contact when compared to operational implications,” she said on Saturday. “That’s why we want to allocate resources primarily to close contacts, confirmed cases, and sensitive exposed sites.” Health Department Kate Matson states that about 16,000 secondary contacts can leave quarantine. credit: AAP Primary contacts are required to be isolated from other family members, and secondary contacts are encouraged to be tested if symptoms are present. “At this point, we’re on track for hospitalization and number of cases,” Matson told reporters on Saturday when asked if the state would reach 3,000 cases a day by the end of October. She said Burnet’s Lab is working on a new modeling given the large number of cases scheduled to be released later this week. Immunization rates continue to rise in Victoria. As of Friday evening, 85% of people over the age of 16 were vaccinated once and 57% were fully vaccinated. Victoria is on the verge of recording more than 2000 COVID-19 cases per day. credit: AAP A few protests took place in Melbourne on Saturday, with police arresting three and punishing 27 for violating public health orders. In Mildura, residents have entered the second day of the seven-day blockade, containing an increasing number of cases, and active infections in the area have increased to 37. Health officials in three states have been vigilant after working on a virgin return flight from Melbourne to Adelaide, Sydney, and Newcastle while Victorian flight attendants were infected from October 4th to 6th. not.

