



Fully vaccinated New South Wales residents are awakened on the last day after being blocked 15 weeks later, as Victoria is on the verge of recording more than 2000 COVID-19 infections daily. Australian states and territories are following separate paths to get out of the pandemic, with New South Wales, Victoria, and ACT trying to live with the virus. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says universal vaccination is the only way to get out of fragmented communities, border closures and financial constraints. He said at a Liberal Party convention in Perth on Saturday that the urgency of vaccines in Western Australia must be “as great” as in the eastern states. New South Wales will begin easing restrictions on Monday, despite recording an additional 11 deaths and 508 new infections on Saturday. Prime Minister Dominique Perotet said ending the blockade would likely lead to an increase in COVID-19 infections and urged people to proceed safely. However, given the high immunization rates in the states where the initial vaccination rate exceeded 90% on Saturday, he is confident that hospitalization rates will remain manageable. Conversely, Victoria is wobbling on the verge of recording more than 2000 cases a day. Health officials say the state is expected to reach 3,000 infections per day by the end of October. After Victoria reports an additional 1965 case and five deaths, the focus shifts to the person infected with the virus and its primary contact, so secondary close contact no longer needs to be isolated. ACT recorded 25 new topical cases on Saturday as immunization rates continued to rise, with 97% of Canberra receiving the first dose and 69% receiving both. SA has recorded a new infection in Victorian truck drivers. He tested positive at the border when he was driving the state to enter Western Australia on Saturday. A man in his twenties is one of more than six positive truck drivers who have traveled the state in recent weeks. SA vaccination coverage lags behind Western Australia, Queensland and the Northern Territory, with less than 75% of people in these jurisdictions receiving initial vaccinations. Of them, only NT fully vaccinated more than 55 percent of eligible residents.

