Was it saved by COVID-19?Raleigh’s female infection means she doesn’t have breast cancer

Raleigh, NC (WNCN)-Conserved by COVID-19. It may sound strange, but it’s a reality for one Raleigh woman.

She currently advocates women managing their health, especially when it comes to breast cancer.

“I couldn’t believe it. Did I look like cancer? myself? No,” said Venice Roberts.

After having already had an intolerable year, it was another hit for Roberts. Roberts worked in a nursing home when he was infected with COVID-19 in November 2020. After the infection, she began to feel sharp pain in her chest.

“We went to the doctor, and they saw, they took an x-ray, and it didn’t seem like something Roberts was right about,” she said.

X-rays showed that COVID-19 caused coagulation in her lungs. After another follow-up, the doctor found white spots on her image — it was breast cancer.

“COVID, then blood clots, and then cancer. I was shocked,” she said.

The 60-year-old woman underwent surgery and treatment and eventually rang a cancer-free bell at the Duke Cancer Center.

“I wanted the entire building to know that I had done it, so I kept ringing it, and you would, too,” Roberts explained.

This experience has made my daughter more active in cancer screening.

“We don’t distinguish whether you’re a healthy person, so you have to make sure you’re checked. I got my first mammogram this year,” says Talaya McCrainey.

“Most breast cancers are diagnosed in women who have no family history or genetic predisposition. They just occur. It does not mean that you cannot get breast cancer based on your family history or overall health.” Said Dr. Tammy Cruiser, a breast radiologist at Duke Health.

Roberts skipped the mammogram for three years, believing that a self-examination at home would be sufficient.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so I would like to emphasize the importance of mammography screening. Early detection is the best chance to cure breast cancer. Therefore, annual screening mammography is very important and breast cancer. Is the best way to find out early, “says Kreuzer.

Kreuzer said there was no age to stop screening.

“We recommend starting screening at age 40. If you skip for years each year, breast cancer may be missed or detected at a more advanced stage. Therefore, screening every year from age 40. We encourage you to start with, and then screen for the life of the woman, “says Kreuzer.

Roberts and her daughter want others to see a doctor for mammograms and health checks.

“In the last nine months, there have been three illnesses that could kill me, not because I knew God had a plan for my life,” Roberts said. I did.

If she can inspire one person, Roberts says that’s enough.

“COVID, it was a curse, but it was a blessing. Without it, I wouldn’t know I had cancer in my chest. I don’t know until today,” she said.