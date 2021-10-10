Health
Was it saved by COVID-19?Raleigh’s female infection means she doesn’t have breast cancer
Raleigh, NC (WNCN)-Conserved by COVID-19. It may sound strange, but it’s a reality for one Raleigh woman.
She currently advocates women managing their health, especially when it comes to breast cancer.
“I couldn’t believe it. Did I look like cancer? myself? No,” said Venice Roberts.
After having already had an intolerable year, it was another hit for Roberts. Roberts worked in a nursing home when he was infected with COVID-19 in November 2020. After the infection, she began to feel sharp pain in her chest.
“We went to the doctor, and they saw, they took an x-ray, and it didn’t seem like something Roberts was right about,” she said.
X-rays showed that COVID-19 caused coagulation in her lungs. After another follow-up, the doctor found white spots on her image — it was breast cancer.
“COVID, then blood clots, and then cancer. I was shocked,” she said.
The 60-year-old woman underwent surgery and treatment and eventually rang a cancer-free bell at the Duke Cancer Center.
“I wanted the entire building to know that I had done it, so I kept ringing it, and you would, too,” Roberts explained.
This experience has made my daughter more active in cancer screening.
“We don’t distinguish whether you’re a healthy person, so you have to make sure you’re checked. I got my first mammogram this year,” says Talaya McCrainey.
“Most breast cancers are diagnosed in women who have no family history or genetic predisposition. They just occur. It does not mean that you cannot get breast cancer based on your family history or overall health.” Said Dr. Tammy Cruiser, a breast radiologist at Duke Health.
Roberts skipped the mammogram for three years, believing that a self-examination at home would be sufficient.
“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, so I would like to emphasize the importance of mammography screening. Early detection is the best chance to cure breast cancer. Therefore, annual screening mammography is very important and breast cancer. Is the best way to find out early, “says Kreuzer.
Kreuzer said there was no age to stop screening.
“We recommend starting screening at age 40. If you skip for years each year, breast cancer may be missed or detected at a more advanced stage. Therefore, screening every year from age 40. We encourage you to start with, and then screen for the life of the woman, “says Kreuzer.
Roberts and her daughter want others to see a doctor for mammograms and health checks.
“In the last nine months, there have been three illnesses that could kill me, not because I knew God had a plan for my life,” Roberts said. I did.
If she can inspire one person, Roberts says that’s enough.
“COVID, it was a curse, but it was a blessing. Without it, I wouldn’t know I had cancer in my chest. I don’t know until today,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.wnct.com/health/coronavirus/saved-by-covid-19-how-a-raleigh-womans-infection-now-means-shes-breast-cancer-free/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]