Health
NSW has recorded 477 new COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths.Dominique Perotet states that residents have “acquired” the reopening of the state
Dominic Perrott, Premier of New South Wales, said residents of the state have “acquired” the relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions that will come into effect tomorrow.
Key Point:
- Perotet says opening the state tomorrow is an “important day.”
- COVID-19 Digital Vaccination Certificate will be tried in the New South Wales region from tomorrow
- Eighth death is associated with an outbreak at Nepian Hospital
The state recorded 477 new COVID-19 infections and 6 deaths in the 24 hours until 8 pm yesterday.
On Monday, many restrictions will be relaxed for those who have been fully vaccinated after a blockade of 100 days or more.
Cafes, restaurants and bars will be reopened, allowing 10 people to visit the home, dramatically increasing the maximum number of weddings and funerals.
Mr Perotet said it would be an “important day” for the state.
“You got it. After making a huge sacrifice for over 100 days, we will resume activity tomorrow,” he said.
“It’s an exciting day for our state, but we need to do this in a safe way. Treat everyone with respect and kindness.”
Minister Jobs and Western Sydney Stuart Ayres said tomorrow’s deregulation “has not completed its mission” and that the state still has a “long way to go.”
Health Minister Blood Hazard urged people not to bother staff with evidence of vaccination.
“Honestly, honestly, and show evidence when asked.”
Hazard was asked if unvaccinated residents could leave the 12 municipalities (LGAs) from tomorrow, saying that from tomorrow there will be no LGA of concern and Sydney will be “one great city again”. I did.
Currently, 90.1% of people over the age of 16 are initially vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, and 72.8% are fully vaccinated.
Of the six who died, two were in their 50s, one was in their 60s, and three were in their 70s.
Five were unvaccinated and one was vaccinated once with the COVID-19 vaccine.
A man in his 70s died at St. George’s Hospital, where he became infected. This is the third death associated with an outbreak in the hospital.
A man in his 70s died at Nepian Hospital, where he became infected. This is the eighth death associated with an outbreak in the hospital.
In New South Wales, 431 COVID-19-related deaths have occurred since the delta outbreak began in June, with a total of 487 deaths since the pandemic began.
Deputy Prime Minister Paul Tour said residents of Tamworth, Port Macquarie, Wagga Wagga and Lismore will first display the COVID-19 Digital Immunity Passport on the Services NSW app.
Toole said community pilots starting Monday will focus on staff and visitors to many clubs and long-term care facilities, as well as selected taxi companies.
“Customers can check in to the venue and prove their vaccination status in one app, which allows NSW to lead local pilots and ease community life with a roadmap from COVID. “It helps,” said Tool.
Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said the “VaxPass” app is “hopefully” ready to roll out across the state on October 18.
In the meantime, you can provide vaccination information in the following ways:
- Paper certificate from Services NSW
- Medicare App Digital Certificate
- Google or Apple wallet digital certificate for your phone
Perotet said he wanted to open the border safely as soon as possible to bring the stuck Australians home.
If the state were in a position to do so, he said it would help bring other states, especially those with low vaccination rates, home-“only Queensland should pay the invoice.” He said.
