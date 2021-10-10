Health
Sunraysia COVID-19 increased to 67: Response “abnormal”
The number of cases of COVID-19 surged across San Lacia, and 45 new cases were detected in the area over the weekend.
As Mildura enters the third day of the week-long blockade, the number of active cases is now 67, and cross-border regions are preparing to enjoy new freedoms.
Victorian health officials say they are “particularly concerned” that the increase in cases in the Mildura area increased to 55 yesterday, 20 on Saturday and 18 more yesterday.
Seven more new cases were reported in Dearton over the weekend.
COVID-19 Response Commander Yeron Weimar said yesterday that the community’s response to the recent outbreak in Mildura was “abnormal.”
“I was really busy for a few days (and) thank you for the support of the entire Mildura community,” Weimar said.
“Obviously it was blocked late Friday night, but there has been an unusual reaction in the last few days,” he said.
Weimar said more than 1,000 people were tested at various test sites in Mildura on Saturday.
“Once again, we’ve seen a really strong community reaction,” he said.
“Of course, we will work with the entire Mildura community to reach the roots of these incidents.
“While what we’ve seen in the last 24 hours seems to be very closely related to many known households and movements, there are some cross-border issues in the communities moving to New South Wales. I have.”
Kate Matson, deputy secretary of the Department of Health, warned that there may be additional cases in the community that have not yet been discovered.
“The next seven days will be important for us to have a really strict public health response,” she said.
Victoria’s Chief Health Officer, Professor Brett Sutton, has sent Mildura residents to the area to be vaccinated, to be aware of their symptoms, to be tested if they do occur, and to send a quick response testing team to the area. And asked for help.
“We know it’s possible because the community has experienced an outbreak. It’s important to protect the community and the rest of Victoria from serious outbreaks,” he said. ..
Mildura is under the same stay-at-home order as Melbourne, with the exception of the curfew, with a 15 km travel limit and visitors being prohibited from entering people’s homes.
More than 86% of Mildura’s eligible population received one COVID vaccine and 51% received two doses.
Due to the new crisis, NSW Health has set up emergency accommodation in Wentworth to help people infected with COVID-19 be quarantined safely and effectively if they cannot be quarantined at home.
Of Dareton’s seven new cases, which brought the total number of active cases in the town to 12, four were home contacts and three were investigated.
Several casual contact venues on the NSW side of the border were released over the weekend. It is Shelbronga (Sunday, October 3rd, 11:10 am to 11:15 am). Dareton Minimart (Wednesday, October 6th, 3pm to 4pm); and IGA Dearton Plus Liquor (Thursday, October 7th, 12:40 pm to 12:50 pm and Friday, October 8th, 7:10 am From minutes to 7:20 am).
Anyone who visits the venue on the specified date and time listed is a casual contact, unless contacted by NSW Health as a close contact, and will be tested and quarantined until the test result is negative. is needed.
The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services has not yet released an exposure site for the Mildura Municipal Area.
The agency said it regularly manages exposed sites that are not open to the public online. Especially if your site represents low-risk exposure, if you have comprehensive records management and contact tracking, or if you’re identifying a small private location.
