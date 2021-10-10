Victoria Posts 1,890 New COVID-19 Cases, Thousands Participate in Melbourne Cup





Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said the event would signal important changes in the coming months. “We’ll normalize the virus, go through this difficult gateway, open it up, and do our best to come back,” he told reporters. These events are part of a larger study of how the state’s economy will be carried out when it reaches the 80% immunization threshold. On Sunday, Victoria added 1,890 COVID-19 infections to Case Road, killing five more people in the last 24 hours. After a record 1,965 infections and five deaths on Saturday, the state was expected to be the first of more than 2,000 reported in a single day. Victoria manages more than 18,340 active cases. read more Approximately 40,000 vaccines were given and 74,105 tests were performed throughout the state on Saturday. Meanwhile, state-wide tracking activities have been curtailed to focus on positive cases and key contacts. Approximately 16,000 secondary contacts are allowed to remain quarantined this weekend as authorities change the process to manage escalating case numbers. Primary contacts are required to be isolated from other family members, and secondary contacts are encouraged to be tested if symptoms are present. Immunization rates continue to rise in Victoria. As of Friday evening, 85% of people over the age of 16 were vaccinated once and 57% were fully vaccinated. read more Residents of Mildura have dozens of active infections in the area and have been re-blocked to contain an increasing number of cases. Health officials in three states have been vigilant after working on a virgin return flight from Melbourne to Adelaide, Sydney, and Newcastle while Victorian flight attendants were infected from October 4th to 6th. not. Asked on Saturday whether the state would reach 3,000 cases a day by the end of October, Health Department deputy secretary Kate Matson told reporters: She said Burnet’s Lab is working on a new modeling given the large number of cases scheduled to be released later this week.

