COVID-19 is more dangerous for pregnant women, but only a few are vaccinated
Lewiston – Dr. Rebecca Brakeley was planning a third child when the COVID-19 vaccine became available to front-line healthcare professionals in December 2020.
“Obviously, as a woman of childbearing age, I don’t want to have anything that could impair childbirth or health,” said Brakeley, a pediatric hospitalist at Lewiston’s Central Maine Medical Center. ..
So she saw the facts.
“And fortunately, there was a lot of great information showing that these are safe vaccines, especially as we have done.” She completed the two-shot series of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. ..
Ten months later, Brakeley, six months pregnant, got a booster shot.
At the end of last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosting (a third dose of Pfizer vaccine at least 6 months after the first series of doses) to those at highest risk of exposure or serious illness.
In May, the US CDC added pregnancy to the list of conditions that increase the risk of serious illness from COVID.
“Because I don’t want to attack my body’s foetation, my immune system is weakened in pregnant women, and pregnant women, like influenza, can be at increased risk of severe illness with COVID-19. I see, “says Brakeley.
Brakeley, a health care worker and pregnant, had a “double qualification” in her words.
“To protect ourselves and our foetation and boost milk antibody production, we decided to take a third shot, a booster shot, when it first became available last week,” she said. Told.
But the fact that Brakeley first got her major vaccine series and is now pregnant makes her somewhat unusual.
Nationally, only 33% of those who became pregnant between December 14, 2020 and October 2, 2021 were fully vaccinated before or during pregnancy, according to the US CDC COVID Data Tracker. rice field. Maine-specific data on vaccination of pregnant women are not available.
In an “urgent” recommendation at the end of last month, the US CDC “strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either during pregnancy or during pregnancy, which is for both pregnant individuals and their fetuses or infants. The benefits of vaccination outweigh the known or potential risks. ” vaccination.
As of October 4, 127,193 COVIDs have occurred in pregnant women in the United States since late January 2020, killing 171 people. About 13% (22 deaths) occurred in August of this year, a one-month record. The CDC does not have data on the difference in hospitalization and mortality between vaccinated and unvaccinated pregnant women.
As of September 16, of the 8,249 births registered in Maine this year, 391 showed suspicion or confirmation of pregnant COVID in their birth records, as shown by data provided by the Maine CDC. increase. Maternal death is a one-time death during pregnancy or within the first year of pregnancy, and COVID is cited as the root cause. There were no COVID-related deaths between the fetal or newborn.
The US CDC said in its recommendations that COVID in symptomatic pregnant women is twice as likely to enter intensive care and has a 70% increased risk of death compared to non-pregnant women. ..
“There has been an increase in serious maternal illness, but there is also a fetal risk of preterm birth, stillbirth, or postnatal complications,” said Brakeley.
“So know this, and know it-we have a fair amount of data, so in fact, a wealth of data to show that the vaccine is safe for pregnant women-I Are encouraging people to be vaccinated for prevention (they) have a much higher risk of maternal and fetal complications. “
Although it is commonplace for pregnant women not to be included in clinical trials, many completed ongoing studies have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective for pregnant women and the foetation, both in the United States and abroad. It is done in.
“Currently, pregnant women have been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine and have no side effects,” Dr. Nirav Shah, CDC director in Maine, said in a media briefing Wednesday.
“There is nothing to suggest that the vaccine is harmful to them or their babies,” he said.
“Pregnant women, when infected with COVID, have worse results than non-pregnant women,” Shah said.
Another motivation for pregnant or lactating women to be vaccinated is that some of their vaccine-induced immunity is transmitted to the baby in utero or through breast milk.
“That is, it’s like a second layer of protection. Not only does it reduce the risk during pregnancy, it also reduces the risk for future babies,” says Brakeley.
The “degree of protection” of a newborn can be diminished, which is important for those who are with the baby, that is, for the mother, parents, grandparents, and for everyone around the vaccinated baby. That’s why. Create as many protection bubbles as possible. “
In 2020, the majority of women with confirmed cases of COVID-19 became pregnant to maturity without COVID-related complications, according to data from the US CDC, according to data from December 2020. And this is whether and how delta variants affect pregnant women.
Studies have shown that the delta mutant is more contagious and deadly than the original virus strain. It began to spread rapidly in the United States and Maine over the summer and is now the predominant stock.
It is not clear whether the high COVID mortality of pregnant women in August (one month after the onset of the pandemic) is associated with the delta mutation.
