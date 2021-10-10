Kidney transplants have been put on hold due to Cleveland Clinic vaccination policy

Eastlake, Ohio — After more than a year of pain, testing, and the last match, Eastlake men only take a few days to get new kidneys and new debt.

But thanks to Cleveland Clinic’s new policy of requiring organ transplant recipients and donors to be vaccinated with COVID-19, all of this is now in the air.

The Cleveland Clinic announced its policy earlier this week, a few days before Mike Ganim had surgery to undergo a kidney transplant.

Mike Ganim, 52, was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease at the age of 27. He had ups and downs in his health for many years, but worsened in March 2020. He developed a large blood clot and was sent to the hospital.

Devi Ganim, wife of Mike Ganim, said:

Cleveland Clinic doctors said Ganim had no time to waste. Mike Ganim needed a kidney transplant.

It took Mike Ganim a few months to get on the donor list in October 2020, but in May of this year they were crushed because the cousins ​​who stepped up didn’t match. Finally, Debi Ganim turned to social media and pleaed family and friends.

“He’s only 52 years old, and as you know, he should be left for years, and we had 119 shares that week,” said Devi Ganim. Said.

One of the people who saw the post and donated blood was Sue George, a dear friend of Devi Ganim. Devi Ganim is a third-year teacher for George’s daughter and has been in contact ever since.

“When I saw on social media that her husband needed this kidney, and when I knew they weren’t asking anyone, I immediately went to the computer and signed to give blood. It’s up, “said George. “They matched our blood and mixed our blood, and it was a match.”

George said he was shocked and overjoyed by the news that he was in the match.

“All the time I told my husband,’We have to try. I have to give it a try. You know I’m not going to be a match,” but I I had to try. So I was shocked, “said George.

After that, more tests were conducted in the summer, and the surgery was finally scheduled for October 13.

“We went before surgery on Monday, October 4th. By convention, everything was great. They treat us as usual and everything is set to work. I FMLA was implemented. Mike’s FMLA was introduced. It was very difficult to get a replacement for the classroom. But finally it became one. Sue’s FMLA was introduced. ” Said Devi Ganim.

However, on Friday, five days before surgery, the Cleveland Clinic said it was on hold because Mike Ganim was vaccinated but George was not vaccinated with COVID-19. I called Ganim.

“I don’t know what that means. They called Mike and they said how sorry they were. Surgeons are overwhelmed by the decision from senior management.” Said Debi Ganim.

George said he was not vaccinated for religious and medical reasons and that doctors knew it throughout the transplant process.

“It was never a problem, and one of those doctors we met said it was a problem except for the lung doctor who just tried to convince me to be shot. It wasn’t, and it was about a month ago, “George said.

George said the news about the policy was devastating not only to Ganim but also to her family.

“The doctors we worked with are very professional and wonderful, and I know their hands are tied, it just comes from senior management, or senior management. I Does not object to the doctor at all. The clinic makes a big mistake in what I feel, “George said. “They prioritize this vaccination over saving someone’s life. I want to give this guy a part of his body, the kidneys. And since I haven’t taken a shot, They’re not going to do that. It doesn’t make sense. “

The Cleveland Clinic said in a statement that patients currently on the waiting list for deceased donors must adhere to this policy until November 1. The date of surgery with live donors is not specified, it just requires vaccination for both parties.

When will the Cleveland Clinic immunization policy for organ transplant donors / recipients come into effect? Vaccination is to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19. To date, no one has been removed from the transplant waiting list because they have not been vaccinated. Patients currently on the waiting list must meet the Cleveland Clinic COVID-19 Safety Protocol for organ transplants from deceased donors by November 1. If a patient waiting for an organ from a deceased donor has not been vaccinated since 11/1, it will be inactive on the UNOS waiting list. For organ transplantation with a living donor, both the donor and the recipient must be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine before proceeding for safety, as the living donor will undergo scheduled surgery.

Devi Ganim said her husband’s team is trying to come up with another solution, such as performing George’s surgery in another hospital and sending the kidneys to the clinic, but surgery is already planned. She believes that a person should have a grace period.

“When we heard November 1, we were actually sighing in relief,” said Debi Ganim. “But I don’t agree with them changing it. I don’t agree with them at all. And I feel it will push us further. If they don’t come up with a solution, they I feel like we’re losing everything, what happens if we wait another week, and another week. “

George said she wouldn’t go anywhere, and she would do whatever she could to help Ganim. But she still doesn’t want to be vaccinated.

“If there’s a shape or shape that can do this for Mike, I’ll do it, but I haven’t got a vax,” George said.

Devi Ganim said her husband was optimistic that the clinic would come up with an alternative solution to the problem, but worried that too long surgery could prevent George from being used as a donor. There is.

“I’m very afraid. I’m very afraid again, which means we were crying so much joy and gratitude for what happened, and now it’s the opposite. I’m very afraid, “said Devi Ganim.

Ganims expects to hear from the Cleveland Clinic on Monday about possible solutions to this problem.

In a statement to News 5, the Cleveland Clinic said:

The health and safety of our patients is our number one priority. The Cleveland Clinic recently developed a safety protocol for solid organ transplants where COVID-19 vaccination needs to be an active transplant candidate or living donor. Vaccination is especially important for the safety of these patients. It is very important for living donors to prevent COVID-19 infection before and after surgery. For transplant candidates, in addition to major surgery, medications taken after an organ transplant weaken a person’s immune response. Serious complications of COVID-19 are most likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system. This is due to the reduced ability of the body to fight and recover from infections. FDA-approved vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and are the best way to prevent serious illness and death from COVID-19.

