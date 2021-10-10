Sydney will reopen after a 100-day blockade





Sydney is set to reopen after a few months blockade, and companies are reading themselves to welcome fully vaccinated residents starting tomorrow, officials said. Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, today reported 477 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 deaths. The outbreak blocked 5 million people in the capital city of Sydney for 100 days. However, as the state reached a threshold of 70% of fully vaccinated people, New South Wales was ready to relax some restrictions and reopen many businesses, the state prime minister said. Dominique Perotet said. “Today is a big day for our state, and for everyone in New South Wales as a whole. You have won it,” Perotet said. “It’s been 100 days since I’ve run out of blood, sweat and beer, but tomorrow I’ll be back in action.” When asked what to do for the first time tomorrow, Perotet said, “I’m going to have a haircut.” Local media reported that hair and beauty salons were fully booked in the coming weeks. Joseph Highcake, who runs several All Saints Skin Clinics in Sydney, told The Sydney Morning Herald, “We extend their days, give them extra time in their diary, and book clients as soon as possible. I made it possible. “ However, many social distance restrictions, and rally restrictions, will remain for weeks, Perotet said. Adjacent Victoria, the capital city of Melbourne, which has been closed since early August, reported today 1,890 new cases and five deaths. The state is scheduled to reopen in late October once 70% of its population has been fully inoculated. The story of the latest coronavirus According to the state government, Australia’s most famous horse race, the Melbourne Cup, will take place on November 2nd with a maximum of 10,000 spectators. “We intend to normalize this virus,” said Victoria’s Prime Minister, Daniel Andrews. “We will open up and do our best to come back.” Nearly 62% of Australians over the age of 16 have been vaccinated twice. Once 80% of eligible Australians are fully vaccinated, the country will gradually begin reopening borders that have been closed since March 2020. However, Australia’s Covid-19 cases are far fewer than in many comparable countries, with more than 127,500 infections and 1,432 deaths in just under 26 million countries. Neighboring New Zealand, which was almost virus-free until the outbreak of Delta in mid-August, reported 34 to 60 new local cases yesterday.

