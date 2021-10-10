Unvaccinated black, Latin Angelenos has the highest COVID rate





Los Angeles County reported 28 new deaths from the coronavirus on Saturday, killing 26,308 people across the county since the pandemic began, and a total of about 1.5 million cases reported. Unvaccinated black and Latin residents have the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Los Angeles County, and unvaccinated white residents have the highest mortality rates. The county said in a news release that the number of unvaccinated black and Latin residents in Los Angeles County was about 590 per 100,000 from late August to late September. According to the county, black residents had 62 hospitalizations for every 100,000 unvaccinated people, with the highest hospitalization rates, 27% higher than Latin Americans. The news release does not identify mortality rates for different ethnic groups, but states that white residents have the highest mortality, followed by black and Latino residents. In raw numbers, the county reported that the virus killed about 13,200 Latin Americans, 5,800 whites, 3,300 Asians and 2,200 blacks. This week, Los Angeles County imposes rules Require adults to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination Enter certain indoor venues, including bars and nightclubs. People must prove that they have been vaccinated at least once and be fully vaccinated by November 4. Also this week, the Los Angeles City Council passed its own ordinance requiring vaccination certification to enter indoor venues such as restaurants, coffee shops, and gyms in the city’s jurisdiction. This rule will come into effect in November. Los Angeles Times during the summer Data analysis found, COVID-19 killed people in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, which have the highest immunization rates in the state, at a much lower rate than rural counties in California, where immunization rates are low. Analysis shows that the summer delta variant surge was particularly rampant in Northern California and the San Joaquin Valley, with less than half of the population fully vaccinated. The state reported on Saturday that there had been 69,507 deaths from COVID-19 so far, stating that unvaccinated Californians are seven times more likely to be infected than fully vaccinated people.

