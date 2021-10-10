Vaccines may not be the perfect panacea, but they are essential





last week, New vaccine approved What is called a “historical event” by the World Health Organization. For one of the poorest regions in the world, it could save tens of thousands of lives in the moment of changing the game. It has nothing to do with COVID-19. Malaria kills about 500,000 people annually, and about half of children under the age of five kill almost all in sub-Saharan Africa. A new vaccine, called Mosquirix, which has been developed for over 30 years, was only 30-50% effective against severe malaria during the first year. It also required 4 doses and most protection was lost within 4 years. Many young people are appearing to be vaccinated. credit:Age Still, despite these modest results, it is considered a notable breakthrough.The first vaccine manufactured for parasitic diseases [malaria is spread via mosquitoes], Is considered to be much more complex than bacteria and viruses. It also emphasizes the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine offered in Australia. They all have about twice the efficacy rate of the new malaria vaccine, and with boosters, Providing long-term protection.. About 6.5 billion doses of vaccine are given worldwide, and about 46% of the world’s population receives at least one dose. However, there is still a clear gap. Only about 2.5 percent of people in low-income countries took a single dose.

Despite early concerns, Australians are appearing in large numbers to be vaccinated. Canberra is leading the way with the first dose, with more than 96% of people over the age of 16 rolling up their sleeves. New South Wales is not far behind at 90%, and Victoria is sitting at 85%. Expecting most people to receive a second dose, such levels of coverage will be some of the highest in the world. And 12 to 15 years old are catching up rapidly. In New South Wales and Victoria Over 60% have already received their first dose in just a few weeks.Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are still required to be approved by the National Drug Regulator, Therapeutic Goods Authority. You can get their turn By Christmas. It is dangerous to consider it a panacea. Even 5% of Australia’s population, who may evade vaccination, is over one million. Many people are susceptible to serious illness. And, despite its high efficacy rate, the COVID-19 vaccine is far from providing what scientists call sterile immunity, which will completely prevent infection. However, high vaccination rates are clearly crucial in reducing infections in New South Wales, and while infections are likely to increase after the state opens on Monday, it should be manageable. Offering hope to be. Loading

