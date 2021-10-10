October 10, 2021 Here’s what you need to know:

Detroit – Michigan reported 8,413 new cases of COVID-19 and 83 virus-related deaths on Friday. This is an average of 4,206.5 cases over the last two days.

With the Friday update, the total number of COVID cases confirmed in Michigan will be 1,055,424, including 21,314 deaths. These numbers have increased from 1,047,011 cases and 21,231 deaths. As of Wednesday..

Deaths announced on Friday include 40 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Tests increased to about 30,000 diagnostic tests per day on average, 7-day positive rate of 11.18% as of ThursdayDue to the increased test volume, it is slightly less than the previous week. hospitalization It has been steadily increasing for several weeks.

Status 7-day moving average for daily It was 3,542 on Friday-the highest since early May. The average death toll for the seven days on Friday was 35. The state fatality rate is 2.0%.Status Also reports “active cases” Listed at 104,300 on Friday.

Michigan Reported is more than 10 million times Of the COVID-19 vaccine given as of Wednesday 68.4% of 16 or more residents Received at least one dose 59.5% of residents over 16 years old It is considered fully vaccinated.

According to Johns Hopkins University 48.5 million cases Reported in the United States Over 703,000 dead Reported by a virus. Worldwide, over 6.3 billion vaccine doses Including, administered 395 million times Only in the United States.

In the world, 235 million people have been confirmed to be infected And more 4.8 million people died, According to Johns Hopkins University. Due to limited testing, various ways the country counts deaths, and intentional underreporting by some governments, the true numbers are certainly much higher.

Michigan health authorities have adopted a new definition of school outbreaks for COVID-19, which raises the threshold from two school-related cases to three.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) meaning From the State and Regional Epidemiologist Council- See it here.. The new definition changes the threshold from two in the group to at least three cases.

in the meantime Coronavirus pandemic Preventive measures helped Keep the flu away last yearExperts are worried that this year may not be so lucky.

Precautions and restrictions designed to actually prevent the spread of COVID-19 It also helped prevent the spread of the flu, Respiratory illness caused by the flu virus during the 2020 flu season.Last year, this time around, health experts said the United States was COVID. influenzaBut that didn’t happen, probably because of mask wear, social distance, most schools closed, and overall travel reduced.

However, many of these precautions and restrictions are no longer effective this year, and influenza is expected to become more widespread.

Detroit has begun a schedule for residents with a weakened immune system to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccination.

Residents must be fully vaccinated for at least 6 months and endanger the immune system in order to schedule a third dose appointment.

A third dose of Pfizer and Modana vaccinations approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be offered to those who book through a drive-through at the TCF Center.

Michigan health officials strongly recommend that schools require universal masking when students return to study directly.

last month, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Updated guidance to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the school building.

“Many students have not yet been vaccinated and students under the age of 12 are not yet qualified, including universal masking for consistent face-to-face learning to keep children, staff and families safe. Step-by-step precautions need to be taken, “says the MDHHS release.

With this update, MDHHS guidance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the United States where the coronavirus is rampant.

The CDC on Tuesday, July 27th Delta variant To spread among vaccinated people. The CDC also recommended indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students, and school visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

The CDC said most new infections in the United States are among unvaccinated people. However, “breakthrough” infections, which generally cause mild illness, can occur in vaccinated people.

