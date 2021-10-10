Breast cancer in men is on the rise, according to experts

Suggest a fix
New York (WPIX) — Breast cancer is most common in women, but the disease does not completely eliminate men.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 100 breast cancer cases in the United States is diagnosed as male. It is estimated that there are approximately 2,700 new male cases in the country this year. That number has increased in recent years.
Oncologist Dr. Adriana Suarez Rigong believes that the number of cases has increased as men’s attention to breast cancer has increased and men have become more aware of self-diagnosis and doctor consultation.
Jim Keegan of Bergen County, New Jersey expressed “shock and distrust” in 2013 when his wife felt a small lump under her skin.
“It was difficult, it was the size of a peas,” he told WPIX. “We went to the doctor, but he didn’t like what he felt and said he needed a mammogram.”
A biopsy confirmed breast cancer in Keegan. He underwent a mastectomy and is still in remission eight years later.
The most common type of breast cancer in men is the same type as breast cancer in women. In invasive ductal cancer, cancer cells start in the duct and grow from the outside of the duct to other parts of the breast tissue.according to Breast cancer.org, This type accounts for about 80% of all breast cancers.
Other types include invasive lobular carcinoma. It occurs when cancer cells start in the lobules and spread from the lobules to nearby breast tissue. In addition, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a breast cancer that can lead to invasive breast cancer.
Dr. Robert Byrd, a radiologist in Manhattan, uses advanced 3D ultrasound technology to detect breasts and other types of cancer early.
He says his procedure is more efficient than mammograms. “You need to squeeze the breast between the plates to take two pictures on each side,” the mammogram says.
“On my machine, I can put this probe right above the mass and see the pictures right away,” he said.
Over the past few years, Bird has used his procedures to detect breast cancer in many men, including several 9/11 first responders.
Suarez Ligon says he is not surprised because “exposure to toxins and extra chemicals can be an extreme risk factor for breast cancer.”
Research continues to determine other risk factors such as genetics, diet, and lifestyle, and their potential effects on the development of breast cancer. Suarez Rigong said that physical awareness is important.
“If you notice growth on one side of the chest and the other side, and the bottom of the nipple is firm, check with your doctor,” she advises the man.
In addition, she said she would look for abnormal skin changes and nipple drainage.
Keegan suggests that men “ask doctors to have their breasts examined on an annual physical examination and take immediate action if anything happens.”
Oncologists say early detection is the key to survival. The chances of a man getting breast cancer are so rare that most men neglect to look at themselves or ask their doctor to do so.
How to do a self-diagnosis:
See below for additional information on breast cancer in men.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.wate.com/news/breast-cancer-in-men-on-the-rise-experts-say/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]