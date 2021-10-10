Breast cancer in men is on the rise, according to experts

New York (WPIX) — Breast cancer is most common in women, but the disease does not completely eliminate men.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 100 breast cancer cases in the United States is diagnosed as male. It is estimated that there are approximately 2,700 new male cases in the country this year. That number has increased in recent years.

Oncologist Dr. Adriana Suarez Rigong believes that the number of cases has increased as men’s attention to breast cancer has increased and men have become more aware of self-diagnosis and doctor consultation.

Jim Keegan of Bergen County, New Jersey expressed “shock and distrust” in 2013 when his wife felt a small lump under her skin.

“It was difficult, it was the size of a peas,” he told WPIX. “We went to the doctor, but he didn’t like what he felt and said he needed a mammogram.”

A biopsy confirmed breast cancer in Keegan. He underwent a mastectomy and is still in remission eight years later.

The most common type of breast cancer in men is the same type as breast cancer in women. In invasive ductal cancer, cancer cells start in the duct and grow from the outside of the duct to other parts of the breast tissue.according to Breast cancer.org, This type accounts for about 80% of all breast cancers.

Other types include invasive lobular carcinoma. It occurs when cancer cells start in the lobules and spread from the lobules to nearby breast tissue. In addition, ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) is a breast cancer that can lead to invasive breast cancer.

Dr. Robert Byrd, a radiologist in Manhattan, uses advanced 3D ultrasound technology to detect breasts and other types of cancer early.

He says his procedure is more efficient than mammograms. “You need to squeeze the breast between the plates to take two pictures on each side,” the mammogram says.

“On my machine, I can put this probe right above the mass and see the pictures right away,” he said.

Over the past few years, Bird has used his procedures to detect breast cancer in many men, including several 9/11 first responders.

Suarez Ligon says he is not surprised because “exposure to toxins and extra chemicals can be an extreme risk factor for breast cancer.”

Research continues to determine other risk factors such as genetics, diet, and lifestyle, and their potential effects on the development of breast cancer. Suarez Rigong said that physical awareness is important.

“If you notice growth on one side of the chest and the other side, and the bottom of the nipple is firm, check with your doctor,” she advises the man.

In addition, she said she would look for abnormal skin changes and nipple drainage.

Keegan suggests that men “ask doctors to have their breasts examined on an annual physical examination and take immediate action if anything happens.”

Oncologists say early detection is the key to survival. The chances of a man getting breast cancer are so rare that most men neglect to look at themselves or ask their doctor to do so.

How to do a self-diagnosis:

