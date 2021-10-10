Connect with us

Ashley Thomas is on a mission to help others escape the grip of anorexia nervosa after her own near-death experience.

WARNING: Some readers may find the following content painful

At the age of 14, Ashley Thomas was on the verge of loss of appetite.

Her weight was 39 kg.

She was hospitalized. Her heart stopped twice.

The doctor thought she wouldn’t survive.

At the age of 14, Ashley Thomas was on the verge of loss of appetite. Her weight was 39 kg. She was hospitalized. credit: Instagram / @ ashlee.thomas

But she did.

And now, young New South Wales women are devoting their lives to helping other girls.

Her first warning to parents and children is about the dangers of Instagram, and Thomas says her near-death journey has begun.

In the app, Thomas began to follow the influential people of “clean meals”.

She was an athlete looking for the best fit body she could make.

And the body she thought was ideal flowed into her timeline every day, and every “like” and comment tempted her to emulate the type of body she saw.

“I was loved and wanted to be loved like them,” said Thomas, now 20 years old.

“I wanted to taste it.”

“I just wanted to be liked and loved as they were.”

But the opposite happened. She began to hate herself.

One commenter wrote that her stomach was fat in response to the photo that Thomas posted in his photo.

At some point she stopped eating. She said her parents tried everything to feed her. Child welfare authorities were called to them because they relied on force-feeding her.

“It’s time to sit down and remember that Dad kept his chin open and Mom put food in his mouth and refused to eat,” recalled Thomas.

