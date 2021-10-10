Winter wellness campaign launches on World Mental Health Day





Photo: The campaign was launched by the Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust in Cambria, Northumberland (Image: by Emma Simpson of Unsplash). Submitted by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust A leading provider of mental health and disability services in northern England announced a campaign this winter to support people’s mental health. World Mental Health Day-Sunday October 10- Cambria, Northumberland, Tyne and wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) is an annual event Winter wellness motion. It aims to reach out to those who may be struggling this holiday season and provide advice on how to support their loved ones who may be in trouble. Celebration is a fun time, but it’s often difficult for people to find things. This year is even more so. After two incredibly difficult years, I adapted to “New Normal”. The campaign was launched by the Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust in Cambria, Northumberland (Image: by Emma Simpson of Unsplash). Karen O’Rourke, CNTW’s Patient Information Center Manager, said: “At this time of the year, people can be under great pressure. Often it’s easy to ignore your own personal well-being-and darker nights and colder weather can help. All of this can make people feel more and more stressed, worried, and isolated. “We want people to know that things can get better, no matter how negative they are. This campaign ensures that people know where to go to get the support they need. The purpose is to inform you. “ CNTW also has free Self-help guide It can be used on a wide range of topics, from anxiety to sleep problems and stress. They are available in a variety of formats, including voice and English sign language. You can find it online here. <br /> If you need urgent mental health support, you can contact the crisis team 24 hours a day, 7 days a week using the toll-free numbers below. Northern Cambria: All ages-0800652 2865 (Text number for the hearing impaired and / or the person with communication disabilities-07795 656 226) Newcastle and Gateshead: Adult-08006522863 Children and adolescents-0800652 2864 (Text number for the hearing impaired and / or the person with communication disabilities-07919 228 548) North Tyneside and Northumberland: All ages-0800652 2861 (Text number for the hearing impaired and / or the person with communication disabilities-07887 625 277) South Tyneside and Sunderland: Adult-08006522867 Children and adolescents-0800652 2868 (Text number of the hearing impaired and / or the person with communication disabilities-07889 036280). Emergency response may be required if you or others are injured or at imminent risk. Please contact 999 to request the relevant service. Get all the latest news, updates, things to do and more from your locals InYourArea feed. For more articles from For Emma Boff in InYourArea, please visit this website.

