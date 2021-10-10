Health
Covid-19: Drug Administration Signs Transaction for Experimental Therapeutic Molnupiravir
NS Tablets designed to treat Covid-19 Following a deal that Pharmac has made with a supplier, it may soon be accessible in New Zealand.
Pharmac has negotiated a contract with supplier Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) to purchase molnupiravir, an antiviral drug that has been touted as an effective tool in the fight against Covid-19.
If approved by Medsafe, Pharmac will be provided with 60,000 courses of pills to be used to treat New Zealanders with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.
“Vaccination is the best defense against Covid-19, but we’re happy to have additional treatments to help those who are sick,” said Pharmac’s chief executive officer. The person in charge, Sarah Fit, said.
If approved, Fit said the treatment would be readily available and would provide “another line of defense against the virus.”
Molnupiravir testing, according to supplier Sharp & Dohme (MSD) It shows that hospitalizations and deaths for people recently infected with the coronavirus have been cut in half...
Fit said these are tentative results, but “very promising.”
The unprecedented nature of the pandemic and the ongoing health risks posed by the virus have made Pharmac actively involved with global pharmaceutical companies to ensure access to safe and effective treatments. I did.
The pill is one of Increasing list of treatments It is designed to help treat the symptoms associated with Covid-19 and is added to inhalers and nasal drops.
“This is not the only new Covid-19 treatment we are working on. We are moving fast to secure a variety of new treatments for New Zealanders,” says Fit.
According to Fit, Pharmac has changed its operations using “individual funds allocated by the government” to give New Zealand access to new treatments to combat the coronavirus.
“Covid-19 is a unique health crisis, and that’s why we’re doing things differently.”
Fit said that due to “negotiation confidentiality,” Pharmac could not disclose other drugs under consideration or the pharmaceutical companies involved at this stage.
