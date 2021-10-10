Outbreak of Covid-19 Delta: “Low risk” of Katikati cases spreading the virus to others, health officials say

Chris Jacob is Te Manu Toroa’s mobile vaccination coordinator and today operates a temporary test site at the Katikati Rugby Club with DHB, Nga Mataapuna Oranga Provider Network affiliates (Te Rūnangao Ngāi Tamawharuia and Pirirākau Hauora).Video / Bay of Plenty Times

Health officials say the risk of further spread of Covid-19 at the Bay of Plenty is “low” after testing people living near Katikati for the virus.

Test results in this case were the first in the Bay of Plenty associated with the recent outbreak of Delta, suggesting that the infection was in its early stages.

Those who were in the process of moving from Pukekohe to the rural areas of northern Katikati were fully vaccinated and had no reported symptoms other than regular seasonal hay fever before becoming positive.

They were consistent users of the Tracer app and were allowed to move homes across Auckland’s boundaries, so they underwent regular surveillance tests.

At least five tests have been conducted since the beginning of September, with the latest testing on October 5. All five were negative.

All families in the case were tested and are currently in quarantine.

Temanu Troa pop-up test station in Katikati on Sunday.Photo / Carmen Hall

Dr. Phil Schumac, Covid-19 Incident Controller of the Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Commission, said it would take 10 to 14 days to confirm that the virus was no longer spreading. Stated.

“If everyone follows the guidance provided by the Ministry of Health, it benefits them and everyone around them,” he said.

“If everyone does, we will overcome this with less risk.”

Shomac said people in Katikati should pay attention to the latest information from places of interest and provinces.

For other Bay of Plenty residents, Shoemack said it was important to check the Ministry of Health website regularly and follow the advice provided.

“Organize your vaccinations as soon as possible, wear a mask, get a cotton swab if needed, and stay home until you get negative results.”

Bay of Plenty and Lakes District Health Board Covid-19 Incident Controller Dr Phil Shoemack. Photo / NZME

Siouxsie Wiles, an associate professor and microbiologist at the University of Auckland, said the rule-based approach to recent Covid-19 cases “made a big difference.”

“They get infected in a shorter amount of time. They are being tested while in motion, and for that they have a pretty good idea of ​​when a person gets infected if they were totally infected. I’m waiting.”

“Obviously, the more people who are vaccinated, the better the protection. With something like the Covid Tracer app, contact tracers can help identify where others have been exposed. It really helps. “

In recent cases, the Auckland border was not “intrudable,” Wiles said.

“Anyone outside of Auckland who finds no virus or thinks the community needs to pay attention should be careful. Vaccinated using the app anywhere in the country. If you get your first vaccination tomorrow, 5 weeks before you are fully protected. We need to think ahead. “

Siouxsie Wiles, an associate professor and microbiologist at the University of Auckland. Photo / NZME

Katikati residents and visitors were asked to keep checking the pages of places of interest on the Ministry of Health website.

Starting Thursday and Friday, several places of interest and possible exposure windows have been identified in Katikati.

If I was there or had any symptoms, I was advised to have a test.

Mayor Gary Webber of the Western Bay of Plenty said the “low risk” assessment did not change the situation.

“Regardless of the level of results, we have positive results and we just have to follow the flow,” he said.

“We are in the hands of health authorities from here.”

Gary Webber, Mayor of the Western Bay of Plenty District. Photo / George Novak

Webber said he was grateful that those who tested positive were “model citizens” on all accounts.

“They are fully vaccinated and pay close attention to government guidelines. We would be in a better situation if all citizens acted like this person.”

Webber said the most important message hasn’t changed.

“Vaccination is the only solution.”

Alice McNeil, owner of Katikati Antiques and Interiors, learned that her store was an interesting place on Sunday morning.

When asked about her first reaction to the news, McNeil said the first word that came to her mind was “God.”

“I’m not open and I’m on my way to take the test,” she said.

McNeil, who owned the store for the past 16 years, and one of her staff were scheduled to take the test.

Richard Salo, CEO of Wipena Hospice, said the positive case was visiting a charity shop rather than a medical service.

“I don’t want patients and their families to panic,” he said yesterday. “We have put into action a plan to address this.”

The Katika Tihospice shop has been closed and will be reopened five days later, Sirlow said.

“That’s all we can do so far. It’s very sad.”

On Sunday morning, a woman will be examined at the Katikati Pop-up Center.Photo / Carmen Hall

Katikati Community Board member Kate Sutherland said the townspeople will continue to support each other.

“People are very cautious. Our elderly population [is] Quite big, Katikati tends to know each other. So we all take care of each other. “

She had imagined a level 3 blockade would take place and hoped that no more positive cases would occur.

“I think all you have to do is just test and get your jab.”

Trudy Robinson, owner of Chrome Cafe, urged staff to take a test after it was discovered that one of the cafe’s employees was in a place of interest.

Robinson opened a cafe for business on Sunday, but said it was very quiet.

“I think people are scared now because it’s so close to home,” she said.

Nick Saville-Wood, CEO of Lakes District Health Board.Photo / Andrew Werner

Meanwhile, medical staff and facilities at the nearby Lakes District Health Commission were prepared in case of a local case, said CEO Nick Savill Wood.

“We have been staffing battle stations in recent months,” he said. “The hospital is all ready.”

According to Saville-Wood, DHB had staff who traveled from the Western Bay of Plenty and was sometimes advised to take a test.

He also said that DHB will continue to encourage people to be vaccinated.