Western Pennsylvania Hospital: Doesn’t refuse organ transplants to patients who refuse the covid-19 vaccine





Health care providers in Colorado and Washington have begun refusing organ transplants to patients who refused to be vaccinated with covid-19. That hasn’t happened in western Pennsylvania, the Tribune Review learned. Neither the two largest hospital systems in the region and transplant providers have associated transplant eligibility with covid-19 vaccination status. “There is no policy on covid-19 vaccination requirements for transplant candidates,” UPMC spokeswoman Andrea Kunikky said in an email. “UPMC will continue to advocate and support vaccines, making vaccines easy and easy for everyone to use.” Highmark’s Allegheny Health Network does not have such a policy, but its doctors and transplant team have stated that “covid-19″, especially for those at high risk due to underlying conditions such as organ failure and weakened immunity. We continue to emphasize the importance of vaccines. ” According to AHN spokeswoman Catherine Links. “We strongly recommend that all patients cared for in the transplant program, including those waiting for and receiving donor organs, be vaccinated with the covid-19 vaccine,” Clements said. Said in the email. “Currently, the vast majority of patients in our abdominal and cardiovascular graft programs are listening to their recommendations and are taking every opportunity to strengthen those who do not have the importance of doing so. “ Colorado Republican Rep. Tim Geitner drew public attention earlier this week on the issue of recipients of unvaccinated organs. Kidney transplant by UC Health. Because she cannot get the Covid vaccine. A line of women with end-stage kidney disease and blood donors shared a letter from UC Health, saying it would take 30 days to get the first shot or it would be “removed from the kidney transplant list.” UC Health denies life-saving treatment (kidney transplant) for residents of El Paso County.See my FB live post @timgeitnercolorado pic.twitter.com/Z2r8D2VY4m — Tim Geitner (@tgeitner) October 5, 2021 In a live video on Facebook, Guitner said medical system officials “basically say they are prepared to discriminate against individuals based on their vaccine status.” He said he considers the policy “incredibly disgusting” and “incredibly sad.” Similar policies are emerging elsewhere as delta mutants continue to pose a threat and coronavirus disease spreads to areas of low vaccination coverage. On Thursday, UW Medicine in Washington confirmed that it had implemented a similar policy a few weeks ago. It requires that all transplant recipients be fully vaccinated unless they have a “specific medical exemption” that prevents them from doing so. “After a transplant, your immune system is suppressed and remains weakened over time, making you more vulnerable to infections with viruses such as covid-19, which can lead to serious illness and death. UM Medicine posted in the policy’s online description. Clements said AHN follows the guidelines set by the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS). “AHN’s transplant program is committed to providing patients with all the information and guidance they need to maximize their chances of long-term success after transplant surgery,” said Clements. .. However, the national network said it would give providers discretion over specific requirements for removing or adding candidates to the waiting list. Transplant candidates have long been required to comply with certain diets, ban drinking and smoking, and stay up-to-date with other vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month for those who were not completely vaccinated 10 times more likely to be hospitalized with covid-19 And it’s 11 times more likely to die.

Natasha Lindstrom is a staff writer for Tribune Review. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://triblive.com/local/regional/western-pa-hospitals-we-wont-deny-organ-transplants-to-patients-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccine/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

