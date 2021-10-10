Those suffering from “the worst razy ever” are actually enthusiastic and may be warned by top scientists.

Leading scientists warned that people suffering from a severe cold may actually have a cold unnoticed.

As Manchester Evening News Hundreds of people in the northwest reported falling to the floor due to a severe cold return.

Anecdotal evidence “The worst moody ever” It was widespread, probably due to weakened immunity after a year and a half of social distance and wearing a mask limiting the likelihood of infection.

“It’s absolutely terrible, I’ve never felt such a cold,” a male reader reported.

read more: A man fighting for life, 23, after falling from a building in Manchester city center

“For the first two days, I had shooting pain all over my body.

“I’ve been in 3 weeks now and I’m not suffering now, but I can definitely feel it in my throat and nose.”

However, those who are currently aware of the familiar symptoms may not actually have a cold, Covid-19, Mirror report.

According to a survey of the UK ZOE Covid app, the top five symptoms of those who have experienced both are: coronavirus The vaccine is still infected with the virus, but headaches, runny nose, sneezing, sore throat And loss of odor.

Professor Tim Spector, chief scientist for the ZOE Covid research app, warned that Covid is easy to confuse with a cold and can help spread the virus.

“The UK still has more cases than most of Europe. I think this is due to two main reasons: one is due to lack of mask and social distance, and the other is symptoms. Because I don’t know, “he told Miller.

“You need to be careful about sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, etc. Cough, fever, and anosmia are rare these days, but the government is doing nothing.

“By not updating our advice, we take people to care facilities, schools, workplaces, and large gatherings that show known signs of Covid.

“Approximately one in 80 people in the UK has Covid. Without awakening to the fact that these cold-like symptoms can be Covid, we continue to grow and are exhausted. It puts an unnecessary burden on the NHS. “

Shortness of breath, fever, and persistent cough (symptoms of the Covid Brits case were first told to watch out last spring) are now the 29th, 12th, and 8th most common symptoms, respectively.

The double-jabbed Covid symptoms are much more common than the cold symptoms. According to the NHS, there are stuffy nose, runny nose, and sore throat. headache, Cough and loss of smell.

Some people wonder what exactly exacerbated the symptoms because of the similarities between them.

The double reader’s concern that they are ill is not unfounded.







Video loading Video not available Click to play

Tap to play The video will play automatically soon 8 cancel Play now

Despite the amazing effects of Covid jabs when it comes to preventing hospitalization and death, the ability to prevent mild breakthrough cases is not perfect.

As the months of vaccination pass, protection for less severe cases is particularly diminished.

Recently published study New England Journal of Medicine In the United States, the Delta variant was found to be established domestically, reducing its effectiveness against symptomatic diseases from 90% to 65%.

Most of that fall could be due to weakened protection from jabs. the study It has been shown that the antibody is significantly reduced 2 months after 2 doses of Pfizer.

This means that nearly 70% of the UK’s population is double-jabed, which can lead millions of people to find bugs and tolerate mild symptoms.

Now that Delta is the predominant variant in the country, they are likely to suffer from symptoms similar to those of the common cold.

Dr. Robert Wachter, chair of the University of California School of Medicine, warned that even such mild cases could be uncomfortable.

“The day I feel clumsy when I’m completely in bed for a week (in a mild sense), all my bones hurt and my brain isn’t working well,” he said. NPR.

“So, as you’ve seen, even if we call them mild cases, these can be something you really don’t want to have if you can avoid it.”

Confusion about test results means that people who endure a cold may not be sure if it really is the case with Covid.

In southwest England, several people reported that a negative follow-up PCR resulted in a positive lateral flow test result.

It is not clear why the results were inconsistent.

Public health officials advise that those who test positive and then negative should be quarantined assuming they have Covid.

Becky Reynolds, director of public health at the Bus and Northeast Somerset Council, told the BBC: , You may still have Covid?

“Thinking about it, even if the PCR returns negative, if it is very likely that you will be infected with Covid, you will consider it as Covid and self-separate.”

The UKHSA warned that there was no 100% accurate test, but said the chances of false positives remained low.

Follow this link to sign up for MEN’s email newsletter to stay up to date on sports, news, updates and more.