COVID hospitalizations continue to decline from summer peaks – NBC Los Angeles
According to state statistics released on Sunday, the number of coronavirus cases in Los Angeles County hospitals continues to decline, dropping from 670 on Saturday to 656.
The number of patients in the intensive care unit remained the same at 202.
The number of COVID cases in county hospitals has declined for the 36th time in the last 41 days, down from the summer peak of about 1,800 brought about by the more contagious Delta variant.
The latest hospitalizations occurred the day after the Los Angeles County Public Health Service reported 1,195 new cases of COVID-19 and 28 additional deaths, with a cumulative total of 1,469,790 and 26,308 counties since the pandemic began. became.
Authorities say that about 90% of COVID-19-related deaths occurred in people with underlying health conditions.
The positive test rate on Saturday was 0.93%.
The Ministry of Health also said that between August 29 and September 25, unvaccinated blacks and Latinos had the highest case rates, with 587 to 594 new cases per 100,000. reported. Across all racial and ethnic groups, the prevalence of unvaccinated people remained 2-3 times higher than that of vaccinated people.
Black residents also had the highest hospitalization rates for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents, with 62 hospitalizations for every 100,000 unvaccinated people. It was 27% higher than the hospitalization rate of the next highest group, Latin residents.
Among the unvaccinated people, white residents had the highest mortality rate of all groups, followed by Latino and black residents.
“High hospitalizations and mortality rates for black and Latin populations are a tragedy that reflects long-standing inequality in access to resources that promote health and prevent chronic illness,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. Told. With the associated substantive illness epidemic, these figures provide vaccines to unvaccinated individuals, especially those with risk factors associated with social and economic inequality that increase the risk of serious illness. It reminds us of the importance of staying focused on what we do. The end of the pandemic is directly related to our collective action. “
Friday marked the first full day of new COVID-19 vaccination requirements for employees and customers in the indoor parts of bars, wineries, distilleries, nightclubs and lounges in Los Angeles County. Employees and patrons of such companies must show evidence of at least one vaccination, but from November 4th, two vaccinations will be required.
Unvaccinated customers and employees may be in the outdoor part of the affected facility.
On the other hand, more than 10,000 people over the age of 12 attending an outdoor mega-event must present evidence of either a complete vaccination or a negative COVID test performed within 72 hours. This requirement affects sporting events, outdoor concerts and theme parks with tickets attending more than 10,000 people.
Masks are also required at such events.
Vaccination or testing requirements have already been implemented for large indoor events of more than 1,000 people.
On Thursday, Feller said the county saw an encouraging rise in vaccinations among several major younger age groups over the past month. The county still has a vaccination gap between ethnic groups, 54% of blacks and 63% of Latin Americans / a, compared to 72% of whites and 82% of Asians. Has received at least one vaccination.
According to Feller, the increase in vaccinations for younger residents may be the result of mandatory school students, but as winter vacation approaches, families may be encouraged to vaccinate their children. ..
Overall, 78% of eligible county residents over the age of 12 have been vaccinated at least once, and 70% have been fully vaccinated. Of the county’s total population of 10.3 million, including 1.3 million children under the age of 12 who are ineligible for shots, 67% have been vaccinated at least once and 60% have been fully vaccinated. I am.
However, Feller said the pace of the vaccine remains slow and the initial dose given in the past week is only about 45,000.
..
