Douglas County is aware of Breast Cancer Month





Colleen Reed, Chief Financial Officer of the Carson Valley Medical Center, was filmed with her dog Ditt and was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer in 2019. As seen here with her dog Ditt, she encourages women to participate in the CVMC Mammo Monthly promotion and will receive a $ 50 3D mammogram during October.

Douglas County is pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Carson Valley Medical Center offers a $ 50 discount mammography examination throughout October. Reservations can be made by calling (775) 782-1533. Mammography is a specific type of image that uses a low-dose x-ray system to examine the breast. Mammography tests, called mammograms, are used to help women detect and diagnose breast disease early. CVMC provides different types of mammograms to provide patients with the best opportunity for early and accurate diagnosis. 3D mammograms can save lives by detecting problems before they occur during self-examination. 3D digital mammography equipment is an advanced state-of-the-art technology that provides radiologists with high quality images for accurate diagnosis. Colleen Reed, Chief Financial Officer of the Carson Valley Medical Center, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in October 2019 after postponing the diagnostic mammogram for several years. Reed had a persistent lump that she thought was related to the injury she suffered when the dog jumped on her last October. She praises the 3D mammography technique and the meticulous attention received from CMVC radiologist Paul Knight, MD for identifying the diagnosis. “Early detection is very important because it makes a difference in treatments, treatment options, and the effectiveness of those treatments,” says Reed. The annual mammogram is recommended by the American Cancer Society for women starting at age 40. Women should consult with their health care provider to determine the best time to start. Reed said she shared her story to encourage people to be screened. “If my story helps get someone to take a mammogram and someone says,’OK, I can get over this,’ it’s really great,” she said. CVMC’s $ 50 discount applies to screenings scheduled Monday-Friday, October, and cash, check, or credit card payments during service. No insurance will be charged for discounted screening. The price includes mammogram screening and radiation reading. Mammogram-only screening, no discounted implants. For more information, please visit cvmchospital.org or call (775) 782-1533. Carson Valley Dental Arts is looking for breast cancer survivors for a free smile makeover during October 2021. “In commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, please recommend Breast Cancer Survivors for a Free Smile Makeover,” the staff said. “We understand that physical and mental cancer can give an individual and want to see your beautiful smile again. The smile transformation was breast cancer in 2003. In honor of Dr. Mathertoles’ mother-in-law who died in, all the dental treatments needed to regain a smile are included free of charge. You, but it should not require your ability to have a beautiful smile. “ Recommendations may be emailed to [email protected] Include a candidate’s name, a small paragraph detailing why this person deserves a smiley image change, and a photo of the candidate. Candidates must be in remission now to qualify for a smile makeover, as radiation therapy and chemotherapy often impede the ability to heal properly. Dental restrictions may apply depending on the individual selected. On Thursday, the Douglas County Commissioner declared a month to recognize breast cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recordcourier.com/news/2021/oct/10/douglas-county-recognizes-breast-cancer-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos