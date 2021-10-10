Watch Live: Victorian authorities will issue a COVID update as the number of cases decreases





As trials of the state’s vaccine passport system began, Victoria recorded 1612 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths. After 73,138 tests and 34,279 vaccinations were reported in the 24 hours to Monday, there are now more than 19,000 active infections throughout the state. The additional deaths will result in 93 casualties from the current outbreak. Victorian authorities will provide the latest information on COVID on Monday morning. As soon as it becomes available, you can watch it live in the video above. Monday marks the first day the region will begin trials of a system to check immunization status for people who want to visit businesses. Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews speaks to the media at a press conference in Melbourne. credit: James Ross / AAPIMAGE The system will be used in Melbourne once it is unblocked and reopened, with 14 regional venues including gyms, pubs, cafes, churches, realtors, cinemas and hairdressers participating in the exam. Regular customers are required to show that they are fully vaccinated by viewing their digital certificate through the Services Victoria app, Medicare app, or smartphone wallet. As of 10 am on Monday, more than 50,000 people successfully connected their vaccination certificate to the Service Victoria app. More than 4,300 people were added to the app within 10 minutes when demand peaked between 9:30 am and 9:40 am, according to a state government spokesman. A printed version of the certificate or immune history statement can also be used as proof. If not, the user must provide proof of valid exemption. Victoria recorded 1612 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths during the latest reporting period. credit: AAP The trial tests vaccine certification technology and trains staff and business owners on how to communicate vaccine requirements to patrons. If successful, the system will be scaled up to allow double-vaccinated Victorians to attend the Melbourne Cup and play live music within a few weeks. On Sunday, the state government announced that up to 10,000 racing fans would be attending the Melbourne Cup on November 2nd. Oaks Day and Stakes Day allowed crowds of similar size if the 80% double jab threshold was met. Thousands of people will attend an event celebrating the resurgence of live music at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on October 30th. Meanwhile, Brighton’s school states that it will be the first state to use a rapid antigen test for COVID-19. Starting Thursday, Farbank Grammar School will begin using the quick test twice a week for all those enrolling in high school. Several schools have been added to the state’s exposure site list, including Queen of Peace Parish Elementary School in Altnamedoes, Woodend Elementary School, and Thornbury’s Virtual School Victoria. For more information on exposed sites, please visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au / exposure-sites.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://7news.com.au/lifestyle/health-wellbeing/watch-live-victorian-authorities-issue-covid-update-as-case-numbers-drop-c-4200571

