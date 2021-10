England to remove another “discriminatory” barrier to blood donation

By the end of this year, potential donors will no longer be asked if they have recently had sex with a partner who may have been sexually active in “a part of the world where HIV / AIDS is very common”. increase. This includes most of the subs. -Sub-Saharan Africa.

Currently, those who answer “yes” will be postponed for three months after their last sexual contact with their partner. “In fact, this current rule in the UK means that anyone from Africa or who has a long-term, single relationship with someone who has lived in Africa will probably not be able to donate blood. “British MP Taiwo Owatemi, MP Coventry North West and Luton North member Sarah Owen wrote to Health Minister Sajid Javid last month. A letter from Owatemi and Owen posted on the website of the British HIV and sexual health charity Terry Higgins Trust said the question “acted as a significant barrier for many.” Those who wish to donate blood , This is done at the expense of the NHS [National Health Service] Blood and Transplant’s current impetus to get more blacks to donate blood. “ The NHS website states: “We need a black donor at this time because of the growing demand for some of the rare blood types commonly found in people with black heritage.” “Black Africans, Black Caribbeans, and mixed-race blacks are more likely to have rare blood subgroups such as Ro that many black sickle cell patients need. This change makes it more likely. There will be more opportunities for people to donate. There is an ongoing need for rarer blood types, “the British Ministry of Health said in a news release. The Department of Health has removed the question from the UK Donor Safety Check with the support of the Fair (for individual risk assessment) Steering Group investigation and the Advisory Board on Blood, Tissue and Organ Safety (Subto). Said. .. This question has already been removed in the delegated countries of Scotland and Wales. Northern Ireland has not announced any changes. Deborah Gold, Chief Executive Officer of the National AIDS Trust, said in a statement: “Science has shown that this is unnecessary and does nothing to improve safety. Instead, many donors who need it to feed blood, especially from the black community, come in front. We will proactively prevent it. Changes have been postponed for a long time and we warmly welcome today’s announcement. “ UK Health Minister Sajid Javid called this “another progressive step forward that focuses on individual behavior and relaxes blood donation restrictions, rather than a total postponement.” “This makes it easier, especially for black donors, to donate blood and ultimately save lives,” Javid said.

