Health
Warning story: An American couple moving to NB warns of the severity of COVID-19
Moncton, New Brunswick-
An American couple now living in Moncton is begging the New Brands Wickers to take the fourth wave of COVID-19 more seriously.
For all accounts, Ben O’Donnell was a very healthy person. In February 2020, he was training his second Ironman Triathlon at his home in Minnesota, but had just received a clean health bill from his doctor.
“At that point, I was probably running a couple of miles, or about 5 kilometers, three or four times a week,” O’Donnell said from the backyard in Moncton, New Brunswick.
Things changed in less than two weeks. At that time, he was still living in the United States, and when he started to feel sick, he went home from a business trip. On February 29, he had a fever of 102 degrees.
Four days later, he went to the hospital and said he couldn’t test for COVID-19 because all the testing equipment was at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. O’Donnell says he was told to continue hydration and discharge that same day.
However, on March 9, O’Donnell returned to the hospital complaining of dyspnea. He said he was able to get a COVID-19 test this time, but before the results came out, he was placed on a ventilator, an extracorporeal membrane oxygenator (ECMO), and an external machine that took over the function of the lungs.
“I had 12 days to sustain life and 14 or 15 days on mechanical ventilation. During that time, I had liver and kidney failure, so I was on dialysis for about 21 of the 28 days,” O’Donnell said. Says. ..
Only 38 years old at the time and a otherwise very healthy athlete, O’Donnell spent 28 days in the hospital to fight the deadly virus. But he still considers himself lucky and he was simply left to get better, while his loved ones at home are worried if he can survive. I did.
“I was wondering if I could achieve it and didn’t have to survive the worst part of it. My family has survived it,” O’Donnell said.
His wife, Deanna O’Donnell, was isolated from her little daughter and was unable to visit him at the hospital.
“I remember hanging up. I started attacking me about the seriousness of the situation, because he came to see my daughter grow up and I could touch him again. So what does this mean? “Diana recalls.
Thankfully, he survived after a long, exhausted recovery that wasn’t over yet. He was discharged on April 6, 2020, but still faced a difficult battle. O’Donnell says he needed oxygen for weeks after he got home to complete simple daily tasks such as walking to the mailbox.
Despite the challenge, former college fullback worked to regain his strength through physiotherapy and was allowed to compete in his second Iron Man triathlon on May 22, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. I did.
However, as the number of incidents continued to increase in their hometown, the couple decided to make changes for the safety of their family. Following the success of the “Atlantic Bubble” last summer and the decline in Primorskaya Oblast cases, the two moved to Moncton, New Brunswick last August.
“We were seeing what both public health and the people in the area were doing to keep each other safe, which was very interesting and fascinating to me,” says O’Donnell. ..
Now that the fourth wave has hit the state and hospitalization is beginning to overwhelm the healthcare system, the couple are worried that the new home may not be the safe haven they originally thought of.
“It’s a shame and scary that people make choices that endanger the community from a health perspective,” Deanna said. “There is a lot of anxiety associated with seeing the cases moving in the direction of progress and seeing the ICU and hospital capabilities being addressed.”
O’Donnell says there is a simple message to those who take the pandemic less seriously.
“We can wear masks and get vaccinated … will it be 100% preventable? There is no such thing as 100%. There is always some level here, but We need to be able to do what we can, and the best tools we have for this are masks and vaccines, and social distance, “says O’Donnell. ..
A strong plea from a man who survived the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic told his careful story.
Sources
2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/a-cautionary-tale-american-couple-who-moved-to-n-b-warns-of-severity-of-covid-19-1.5618532
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
