Coronavirus Updates: Latest Information on COVID-19 Community Outbreaks-Monday, October 11
1:14 pm- There are 35 community cases of COVID-19 reported today.
The full press release from the Ministry of Health is as follows:
Today we have 35 new community cases-all in the Auckland area.
Of these cases, 14 have known links to existing cases (including contacts for 4 households) and 21 are under investigation.
Depending on the time of reporting, previously reported cases in the Bay of Plenty region were included in today’s case count, but are understood to be under investigation due to negative follow-up tests (details). See below).
Case
Number of new community cases
35
Number of new cases identified at the border
zero
New community case location
Auckland (35)
Community case location (total)
Auckland 1,573 (of which 1,153 have recovered). Waikato 31; Wellington 17 (everyone recovered); Bay of Plenty 1
Number of community cases (total)
1,622 (when the current community occurs)
Infectious cases in the community
Twenty-nine of yesterday’s cases had exposure events (51%)
Cases isolated throughout the infectious period
28 cases yesterday (49%)
Epidemiologically related cases
14 out of 35 today
Epidemiologically related cases
21 out of 35 today.Interviews are underway to determine how they are linked
Epidemiologically related cases (total)
1,534 (in current cluster) (58 unlinked in the last 14 days)
Number of subclusters
16 epidemiologically linked subclusters. Of these, 6 are active, contain 0s, and 10 are dormant. There are 14 subclusters that are not epidemiologically linked. Of these, 5 are active, 0 is included, and 9 are dormant.
Cases in the hospital
33 (total): North Shore (5); Middlemore (16); Auckland (9); Starship Hospital (1); Waikato Base Hospital (1); Palmerston North Hospital (1)
Cases of ICU or HDU
Seven
Confirmed cases (total)
4,300 since the pandemic began
Past cases (total) since January 1, 2021
168 out of 2,485 cases since January 1, 2021. One of the previously reported community cases is now being reclassified as history.
contact address
Number of active contacts managed (total):
2,310
Percentage of outbound calls received from contact tracers (to confirm testing and isolation requirements)
78 percent
Percentage with at least one test result
70 percent
Place of interest
Places of interest (total)
362 (as of 10 am on October 11)
test
Number of tests (total)
3,602,589
Total number of tests (past 24 hours)
15,349
Tests processed in Auckland (last 24 hours)
6,916
Test the moving average (last 7 days)
21,777
Auckland test center
20
Wastewater
Wastewater detection
There have been no unexpected detections in the last 24 hours.
COVID-19 vaccine update
Vaccines administered to date (total)
5,832,277; Initial dose: 3,447,494; Second dose: 2,384,783
Vaccines given yesterday (total)
42,226; Initial dose: 9,083; Second dose: 33,143
Maori
Initial dose: 346,353; Second dose: 213,742
Pacific people
Initial dose: 219,096; Second dose: 146,626
Vaccines ever given to Auckland residents (total)
2,123,757: First dose: 1,239,955 (87pct); Second dose: 883,802 (62pct)
Vaccines given to Auckland residents yesterday (total)
17,017: First dose: 2,497; Second dose: 14,520
NZCOVID-19 Tracer
Registered users (total)
3,289,318
Poster scan (total)
421,676,673
Manual diary entry (total)
18,011,167
Poster scan from 24 hours yesterday to noon
2,083,997
Bay of Plenty test results confirmed to be negative
Ministry of Health can check follow-up test People currently in KatikatiIn the Bay of Plenty region, negative results were returned.
The case is under investigation, but the public health risk is low given the person’s vaccination status, regular testing history, proper use of the NZ COVID Tracer app, prompt family contact, testing and quarantine. Is considered. ..
The Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and Toiteora Public Health for taking a proactive approach that took prompt steps to ensure the safety of public health.
The latest information on North Shore Hospital
Following the positive cases reported yesterday in patients treated in a dialysis unit adjacent to North Shore Hospital, two staff members returned positive results for COVID-19.
The relationship between the three cases is under investigation.
As a precautionary measure, many staff were initially stuck, and all staff who took the test returned negative results.
The dialysis unit remains open and measures are taken to manage potential risks to both patients and staff. This includes the use of PPE and intensive cleaning between each group of patients, and will use a combination of rapid PCR and rapid antigen testing before staff begin the shift.
Auckland City Hospital Staff
Auckland DHB notified the ministry last night that fully vaccinated staff tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.
Auckland City Hospital has identified all staff contacts to conduct on-site testing of staff and patients.
This morning, two more hospital staff were notified that they were positive. Of the three, two were tested on community test sites and one was tested as part of routine workplace surveillance.
Early studies have shown that there is no link to the NICU parental case.
Auckland City Hospital has infection, prevention, and control protocols that require no further action unless contacted by public health staff, patients, or Fanau who visit the hospital.
With over 12,000 staff, DHB is one of Auckland’s largest employers, so it’s not surprising that there are staff in the community who get a COVID.
The latest information on the Auckland incident that traveled to Northland
Whole-genome sequencing of Auckland cases that traveled to Northland was completed in the first sample, confirming that the cases are associated with Auckland development.
Due to sample quality limitations, whole-genome sequences were unable to link cases to specific clusters, but resampling has taken place and ESR is working to improve the data quality of additional sequences.
The incident remains in Auckland’s quarantine facility.
A second person who appears to have traveled in this case has been contacted but has not yet been discovered.
The case was under investigation after a weak positive test in Wangalay earlier this week and a positive test in Auckland on Friday.
Public health staff will continue to work closely with the person to identify areas of interest and exposure events related to the incident. There are currently 21 close contacts related to this case. Households and companions in the case are included in this number.
When these become available, Added to the Ministry’s website as soon as possible. Check back regularly, especially if you’ve visited or lived in Auckland, Waikato, or Northland.
Everyone in Northland needs to pay attention to the symptoms. In particular, people who have visited a place of interest or were in an area of interest at a designated time should be inspected and quarantined until results are available.
Northland Inspection and Immunization Center
In the Northland region, health officials are happy with the number of tests on the weekend, with 738 tests yesterday. Over the last four days, approximately 3,000 tests (2,985) have been conducted.
Currently, five test sites are available throughout the region.
Wangarei-Rock’n’Roll Parking on Poe Island (9 am-4pm). Kamo, 20 Winger Crescent (9 am-4pm)
Dargaville – Dargaville Hospital (9 am-4pm)
Kerikeri-1 Summary Place (9 am-4pm)
Kaitaia-Kaitaia Hospital, 29 Redan Road (9 am-4pm)
Northland DHB, local iwi, and providers are also striving to get as many Northlanders as possible vaccinated.
Today, vaccinations are available at four clinics: Kaitaia, Wangarei, Dargaville and Kerikeri.
Kaitaia-Old Warehouse Building, 11 Matthews Avenue (10 am-5pm)
Wangalay-Northland Event Center (10 am-5pm)
Dagaville-22a Normanby St (11 am-6pm)
Kerikeri-1 Summary Place (9 am-4pm)
Yesterday, there were 459 first doses and 630 second doses, for a total of 1,089 doses throughout Northland.
To date, 188,382 doses have been given throughout Northland, including 110,446 first doses and 77,936 second doses.
Waikato Update
There are no new community cases reported in Waikato today, and all 31 existing cases are linked to the cases of the original probands in the region.
Yesterday, 1,212 cotton swabs were collected and 3,292 vaccinated throughout the region.
Currently, there are three pop-up test centers at the Claudra’s Event Center, Tecohao Health in Hamilton East, one at Lagrang, and an existing test center at the Founders Theater.
For more information on the exact location and time of the test site, please visit: Health point When Waikato DHB site..
MidCentral case update
A previously reported Auckland individual who tested positive for Palmerston North and was quarantined on the hospital premises was transferred to Palmerston North Hospital on Friday (October 8) and is currently being treated. increase.
The ministry understands from MidCentral DHB that the patient is in a stable condition.
Testing and vaccination
The two best tools we have in the ongoing fight against COVID-19 are testing and vaccination – both numbers remain high.
The Ministry of Health encourages anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, to be tested and quarantined until results are available. For COVID-19 inspection locations nationwide, Healthpoint website..
In addition, anyone who hasn’t gone yet should Book COVID-19 vaccination today.
Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and helps accelerate economic recovery, reduce the risk of future blockades and ensure that New Zealand’s borders can be safely reopened.
