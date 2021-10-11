Vic releases all COVID vaccines to people in their 60s and above | The Canberra Times





News, latest news Victorians over the age of 60 can be vaccinated with all COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and Modana, at all vaccination sites in the state. Health Minister Martin Foley said Victoria now has sufficient vaccine supplies to open all brands to all eligible age groups. “This change, which is currently in effect, is made possible by the relatively certainty we currently have for both Moderna and Pfizer, and the extraordinary number of young people who came out earlier over the last three and a half weeks. “It became,” he said. Reporter. Previously, people over the age of 60 could only be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine at the state hub. This change will occur after the federal government extended access to the mRNA vaccine to people over the age of 60 earlier this month. As of Sunday, 86% of Victorians over the age of 16 were first vaccinated, including 93% of people over the age of 50. Victoria has recorded an additional 1612 cases and 8 deaths (2 women and 6 men). Over 30% of new infections were recorded in the northern suburbs of Melbourne. There are 19,000 active infections throughout the state, with 93 deaths from current outbreaks. The number of inpatients continues to grow, with 677 patients, including 133 in the intensive care unit, 94 of whom are on ventilators. After the state government announced on November 2nd that up to 10,000 racing fans would be able to participate in the Melbourne Cup. Foley responded to criticism that fans would be able to attend the event before people took their families home for dinner. “In a regulated environment during a pandemic, especially in Australia, if a COVID safe program is in place, if there is a bubble arrangement, if there is the active cooperation of a responsible partner … safe. I know that it’s an event. ” “We have seen through their pandemic process that it is in the private environment that we have been vigilant.” On Monday, the area checks the vaccination status of people who want to visit businesses. Shows the first day to start trying the system to. The vaccine passport system will be used in Melbourne once the blockade and business can be resumed, and 14 regional venues, including gyms, pubs and churches, will participate in the trial. Regular customers are required to show that they are fully vaccinated by viewing their digital certificate through the Services Victoria app, Medicare app, or smartphone wallet. As of 10 am on Monday, more than 50,000 people successfully connected their vaccination certificates to the Service Victoria app, adding 4390 within 10 minutes of peak demand. A printed version of the certificate or immune history statement can also be used as proof. If not, the user must provide proof of valid exemption. For more information on exposure sites, please visit www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au / exposure-sites Australian Associated Press. /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/10df9f1b-cea1-48b1-8b38-4bdf22188c60.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

