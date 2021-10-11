Cancer survivors who helped reduce CUH test latency from 8 weeks to 24 hours





A € 550,000 machine, partially funded by two cancer survivors, reduced the patient’s eight-week waiting time to just 24 hours. The Cork University Hospital (CUH) Ion Torrent Genexus sequencer is Ireland’s first type to identify cancer DNA profiles. It is used to determine the best treatment for fighting the disease. At Cork Pink Week 2019, about 50,000 euros were raised, sponsored by friends Miriam Healy and Sylvia McHenry who survived breast cancer. “We wanted to raise awareness that breast cancer affects breast exams under the age of 50,” says Healy. “We met with CUH charities and consultants at the hospital to find out what they needed and what could really benefit patients. “Following the first event at City Hall, we were able to contribute to the purchase of two high resolution reporting workshop stations for an advanced interpretation of the mammogram.” In 2019, friends launched Cork Pink Week, hosting a business breakfast and a “pink lunch” at Collins Barrack to raise money for new equipment. “CUH made us feel part of the whole process on behalf of the Cork people who donated so generously to Cork Pink Week,” McHenry said. Next-generation technology uses sequencing to speed up cancer screening and enable patients to start treatment and clinical trials early. This machine is one of the most expensive equipment purchased by CUH Charity. Previously, this profiling had to take place in the UK and often took eight weeks to improve results during a Covid pandemic. These results will be delivered by CUH within 24 hours and offer great potential for improving the quality of life and outcomes of patients. Public support for the CUH Charity’s 18-month Pull Together campaign ensured that the remaining funding was raised. The Karen Fenton Ovarian Cancer Fund has raised € 80,000 to commemorate Mr. Fenton, who spent the last few weeks at CUH before he died in 2017 at the age of 43. Mick McCourt, his family, friends and McAfee colleagues have raised more than € 64,000 to commemorate his wife Irene, who died in 2018. CUH Professor Seamus O’Reilly, who described the IonTorrent sequencer as an “incredible purchase,” said: The spirit of such an event has been incredibly uplifting and morale for all of us who have the privilege of helping cancer patients. “

