Children can and must wear masks at school





Of course, children can also transfer COVIDs to others in the family, but they can be much more vulnerable than themselves. Keeping school infections low is essential, including simply keeping the school open. Recently, after living in San Francisco, I returned to Australia. In San Francisco, masks are mandatory at schools for children over the age of two. NS American Academy of Pediatrics Masks are recommended for all school children. At first, many San Francisco parents I spoke to were worried that this might not work. But already, only a few months later, it was completely normal. School students in Los Angeles wear masks in April. A similar scene is waiting for a Victorian classroom later this month. credit:AP The result was amazing. Schools in San Francisco had only seven infections this year.Compare it to last week’s UK 270,000 school children I was infected. Approximately 1% of them can be hospitalized and have far more long COVIDs that make it difficult to cope with daily activities. Over 10,000 British children have been symptomatic for over a year.Of course it is Not just a maskHowever, they are an important part of the secret to success. In response to Musk’s announcement, I’ve heard the same unreliable criticism that was made a year ago. Uncovered many Times.. Masks are as effective for children as adults. The mask does not make it difficult for the child to breathe. Kids can really wear masks – 90% compliance Measured in North Carolina. This is not necessary for children with specific needs or disabilities that prevent them from wearing the mask. It’s a child-centric, common-sense approach. In Australia, we have experience with new garment requirements. “No hat or play”.. We know that children can cope with change. We have seen that children are often more adaptable than their parents. They learn to wear shoes and socks, eat vegetables, and use the toilet. There is no difference in the mask. Elementary school students wear masks in school classes in Oakland, California. credit:AP Like all school rules, some children do not obey. It’s okay – learning to follow the rules is part of school life. Immunizing parents and teachers is not enough.Vaccination reduces infection About 50-70 percentThe effect improves immediately after immunization, but declines in the following months. Vaccination is coming Soon children under 12 years old.. Why don’t we do what we can to keep them safe until they are vaccinated? Loading Epidemiologists know that in unprotected, unvaccinated populations, such as elementary school children, almost everyone will eventually become infected. 75 percent of school children Without a vaccine or mask, you can get infected in 3 months. It would be a tragedy to unnecessarily cause it in Australia, where vaccine availability is imminent early next year. Even with high vaccination rates, prior to that, there was nothing to “fix everything” in COVID-19, requiring multiple controls to be used in parallel. As the UK shows us, COVID burns like a wildfire through this cohort at school without strong controls. And the simplest and most effective control is the mask. Jeremy Howard is a prominent research scientist at the University of San Francisco and a member of OzSAGE.

