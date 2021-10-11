Assisting people with COVID-19 who are allowed to accompany patients giving birth in a hospital in Alberta

Cianna Lyon, a fully vaccinated Lethbridge woman whose first child is 35 weeks gestation, said she expected “in the current health care system” to be “a very difficult time.”

Adding to stress Alberta Health Order from July Revealed by — Calgary doctors on social media on saturday — Those who test positive for COVID-19 say they are allowed to be with an obstetrician as a mandatory or designated supporter during hospitalization.

“It sank my heart,” Lyon said on Sunday.

“I don’t want to deliberately put my baby in that situation, but unfortunately I have no choice. I have to give birth to my baby.”

Current October 4th 1 support person You can be in the field With a childbirth patient.

According to the AHS, the exemption of supporters, such as individuals who are symptomatic or quarantined on a COVID-19 positive test, will begin in July and will be in “exceptional circumstances” if requested by the patient to give birth. Only allowed in.

According to AHS, COVID-19-positive supporters must follow protocols such as notifying the facility prior to arrival, wearing a mask, and being physically separated from everyone except mothers and babies.

These exemptions, which have been in force since July 2021, are granted only at the request of the patient giving birth under exceptional circumstances. We know the importance of getting support at this time. This is an important part of our approach to patient-centric care. 2/7 — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) October 9, 2021

Lyon called it a bad policy decision.

“I couldn’t believe the senior health authorities were making these decisions. They intentionally endanger me and other pregnant mothers and newborns, whether intentionally or not. I felt like I was exposed to it, “she said.

“Especially pregnant women and babies are very vulnerable to the serious consequences of COVID, and we know that all precautions need to be taken, so I feel that way anyway.”

“Do the best they can”

Dr. Aaron Pink, a Red Deer obstetrician and gynecologist, said that COVID-19-positive supporters were instructed to always wear masks and restrict access, so “everyone is free to walk in the corridor or walk in the corridor. You will not be exposed to others. “

He said the staff are using appropriate personal protective equipment and are exchanging between patients.

“There are certainly several factors, which means that when you’re in a room with COVID-positive patients, you’re at risk for yourself, even with the right PPE,” says Pink.

“I take care of multiple people over the phone as an obstetrician, so proper implementation of all protocols for wearing and undressing protective equipment will definitely minimize the risk. Those patients have been isolated from those who are not COVID positive. “

He said the vaccine status was not taken into account in the room decision.

Despite these efforts, Pink said the doctor was stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“I think the safest way to improve the safety of everyone is to not allow COVID-positive supporters to be admitted to the hospital,” he said.

“I don’t think there should be COVID-positive supporters in the hospital to limit transmission to sensitive people, including newborn babies.”

Still, we consider pink to be one of the safest environments for hospitals to give birth.

“I fully understand, but despite bookings, believe that healthcare providers have their best interests in mind and are doing their best to help them in very difficult times. Definitely encourage, “he said. ..

“It’s not just me”

Lyon does not feel safe to give birth in this situation.

“I felt I had to speak up because I wasn’t the only one. All pregnant women and newborns there deserve protection,” she said.

“I absolutely realize that the worker’s mother needs to take her favorite person there, but that doesn’t comfort me.

“I don’t want to deliberately step into an obstetrics ward or obstetrics ward, knowing that COVID-positive people may be there... “

Lyon said he has taken all precautions to keep him safe during pregnancy.

“All the effort I’ve spent in the last nine months feels kind of invalid when I get there, because I can’t control or control the person I’m exposed to.” She said.

“Everyone deserves care”: AHS

The AHS made this decision “because we know the importance of getting support at this time. This is an important part of our approach to patient-centric care.”

“Otherwise, essential support personnel must follow the Chief Medical Officer of the Health Isolation Order. They must move directly to the medical facility without stopping in between,” AHS said. Stated.

“We strongly recommend that all mandatory designated support personnel be fully immunized and able to physically and mentally assist patient and staff in patient care.”

AHS told Global News on Sunday: These exemptions are granted in exceptional circumstances only for the benefit of the birthing patient and after a thorough assessment of all risk factors and mitigation strategies. “

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health officials have stated that staff have “safely assisted COVID-positive obstetric patients and their infants throughout childbirth and postpartum according to protocols that also apply to essential COVID-positive supporters.”

“Everyone deserves care and every step is taken to protect them and other patients on the unit,” the statement said.

“While in the unit, it takes a very long time to separate symptomatic or COVID-positive individuals from other patients.”