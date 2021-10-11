View Cyrus-Kim Rad I wish she had found her breast cancer as soon as you can.

“I’m stage 4,” she said. “That means it’s not curable, but it can be stopped.”

October is the third breast cancer awareness month since I learned that I have stage IV invasive ductal cancer, which is an advanced stage of breast cancer.

Every fall she reads about survivors who have overcome breast cancer. That’s not the story she can ever tell. But as long as she isn’t defeated by cancer, that’s fine.

“A few years ago, the fourth stage was basically a death sentence,” she said.

“Hard lump”

Rudd lives in the immediate vicinity of the country house where his mother grew up.

“I’m a Winford graduate,” she said. “I have never left Crawford County.”

In all the family stories she grew up and heard, none of them were related to cancer. The terrible illness was one of the most distant from her heart throughout her life.

Her career eventually led her to the Crawford County Election Commission, where she served as Deputy Director. The long days during the election made her chair more uncomfortable, but the bigger problem was increased pain in her back and neck.

View Cyrus Law Director:In criminal cases and concerns about residence, Brian Garnart was appointed as the city’s interim director of legal affairs.

“We were treating back pain,” Rudd said.

The doctor was a little confused because it didn’t seem to cause discomfort as usual. Her breasts? They were fine.

Then one day she decided to try a self-diagnosis. She didn’t find anything in her chest, but something strange was growing under one of her armpits.

“It was a solid mass,” Rudd said.

Breast cancer metastasizes to the spine

Her doctor immediately transferred Rudd to the James Cancer Hospital at Ohio State University, where she underwent numerous tests.

“I stayed at James for 11 days and was lying on my back,” Rudd said. “I couldn’t move”

There she learned that the cancer had spread to one of the spine and shoulders. She has been told that the disease has spread so far, and surgery is no longer an option.

“The doctor said it was like nailing a wet drywall,” Rudd said. “Everything around it was affected.”

Help for the Homeless:Mansfield could receive $ 1 million to help homeless people in commuter towns

She was treated at the Stephanie Spillman Comprehensive Breast Center and learned that she had the same form of cancer that killed Spillman in 2009. The Spillmans of life desperately wanted for them.

“I am very grateful to them,” Rudd said. “They are very knowledgeable, kind and compassionate.”

Regular breast examinations essential for detection

Rudd hopes her breast cancer did not reach Stage IV. She realized that early detection was important.

“That’s my advice,” she said. “Everyone needs to get a mammogram and do a monthly self-examination. I didn’t do it enough on a daily basis.”

According to the American Cancer Society, women are 13% more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer. This means that one in eight women can get breast cancer.

Crestline Dora:Leaders expect more visitors to come to the village with this month’s DORA test run.

Some women work in election offices. At least 12 or more tasks are being carried out on the rest of the courthouse. Countless women visit the building every day.

“Keep your doctor’s visit,” Rudd tells them. “I know life gets in the way.”

She keeps a family doctor for everyone and encourages them to call if there is any change in or around the breast.

Family history can give good ideas to all women if they are at high risk for breast cancer.

“I have two daughters,” Rudd said. “It was a great relief when a genetics doctor said that my cancer morphology was not hereditary.”

Overcome recent fears

The last two years have been pretty normal for Rudd. At least it was as normal as previously expected.

She drives to Columbus once every three weeks for her next treatment. She must continue to receive chemotherapy or take chemotherapy medications for the rest of her life.

But she had to stop taking the drug during the summer because it was affecting her heart. The cancer required only an eight-week period to get out of remission.

COVID case decline:Cases of COVID-19 at Lexington Local School have declined since the implementation of Maskmandate

By last Wednesday, her doctor had touted some good news: new drugs and an updated diet put her cancer back to sleep.

It’s a fight she knows she has to continue the rest of her life, but she wants it especially because she’s having so many other fights with her.

“I have such a tremendous support group,” Rudd said. “I have a wonderful prayer warrior. I don’t even know. And I have a husband.”

[email protected]

419-564-3508

Twitter: @zachtuggle