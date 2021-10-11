Why are smokers and marijuana users more prone?

If you smoke or marijuana frequently, or if you are dependent on alcohol or opioids, you are more likely to experience the breakthrough COVID-19. Or, you are more likely to get the virus after vaccination.

Cleveland’s Case A national survey by researchers at Case Western Reserve University found that co-occurrence of health conditions and harmful socio-economic health factors common to people with substance use disorders contribute to their high risk of breakthrough infections. Is shown. ..

“Overall, people with substance use disorders are at increased risk of contracting COVID-19,” said Rong Xu, a professor of biomedical informatics at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine and director of the Center for Drug Discovery Artificial Intelligence. Stated. “There is also an increased risk of breakthrough infections.”

In addition, people with substance use disorders had higher hospitalization and mortality rates after breakthrough infections.

“These results emphasize that the same risk factors that affected the severity of COVID-19 before the vaccine became available are the risk factors for breakthrough infections,” the lead author. .. “This means that care for ongoing conditions other than COVID-19 is still very important for both patients and physicians to reduce the overall morbidity of the disease.”

Xu said the COVID-19 vaccine is “very effective” and that people with substance use disorders need to be vaccinated.

Addiction specialists in the Cincinnati region encourage patients to do so and maintain treatment for all health problems.

“I’m pretty blatant and straightforward,” said Dr. Mina “Mike” Calfas, an addiction specialist at the Journey Recovery Center in northern Kentucky. “If you know me, start with” Have you got the vaccine yet? ” I always did the same for flu shots. “

Calfas treats not only opioid use disorders, but also people with methamphetamine, cocaine, and other addictions. People who suffer from long-term addiction often have a living environment that is consistent with the risk of the virus, he said. The reason is as follows.

They often live in densely populated areas (eg recovery houses).

They often meet in small rooms or small spaces for meetings.

The jobs they often get are in the factory, retail, and food service industries, which are high-risk jobs.

They could be imprisoned intermittently, and Calfas called them “breeding grounds” to share the highly contagious virus.

They often come with misunderstandings and false beliefs about vaccines and COVID-19.

Dr. Roberto Soria, Chief Medical Officer at the Crossroads Center at Colleyville’s Methadone Clinic, said the risk to people with opioid use disorders is high for a variety of reasons. He also works to vaccinate patients. “People who haven’t been vaccinated yet are hard to convince,” he said. He also said that based on the medical literature, people with substance use disorders “should receive a booster vaccine.”

Neither researchers nor experts in the Cincinnati region were surprised by the results of the research funded by the National Institute of Substance Abuse.

“This result is one of our hypotheses,” says Xu. “People with SUD (substance use disorder) often have many comorbidities. They have lower immune resistance. They also have comorbidities.”

Researchers found that between December 1, 2020 and August 14, 2021, people with substance use disorders who were completely vaccinated against COVID-19 and were not infected prior to vaccination. We analyzed about 580,000 electronic health records nationwide from those who did not. Said.

They identified the proportion of people in each group infected with COVID-19 at least 2 weeks after the final vaccination. They are the demographic characteristics of patients with and without substance use disorders, socioeconomic factors affecting health such as housing and employment instability, and lifelong physical conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, obesity and diabetes. After collating the target illness, the analysis was repeated. Studies show. The team also investigated whether fully vaccinated people with breakthrough infections had different risks of hospitalization and death compared to matched people without breakthrough infections.

They found that the risk of breakthrough infections was “significantly higher” in people with substance use disorders than in those who did not. 7% of addicted vaccinated people developed breakthrough infections during the study, compared to 3.6% of people without substance use disorder.

Risks varied slightly among people with different addictions, from 6.8% of those who used tobacco to 7.8% of those who used marijuana.

Researchers also pointed out that people with most substance use disorders are no longer at high rates of breakthrough infections when concomitant illnesses and harmful socio-economic characteristics are managed. “The exception was people with marijuana use disorders. They were younger and had less comorbid health, but still had a 55% chance of experiencing a breakthrough infection as people without substance use disorders. “I did,” said a case official. Release about the report. “The authors hypothesized that factors such as the adverse effects of marijuana on lung and immune function may have contributed to the increased risk of breakthrough infections in this group.”

Doctors recommend vaccines, but they also support the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for masking and distance to reduce the chance of getting COVID-19.