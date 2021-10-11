Origin of COVID-19: Evidence is piled up, but no jury has been released yet

Healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment are preparing to treat patients with suspected COVID-19. Credits: UNICEF Ethiopia / 2020 / Mulugeta Ayene CC BY-NC 2.0.

More than 600 days have passed since the Wuhan City Health Committee report Approximately 200 days after WHO published a major report on the origin of COVID-19, and more than a month after the US Biden administration published a definitive review of the issue, “Unknown. Pneumonia cluster “. Still, cold and difficult evidence of how people began to get sick in Wuhan in 2019, despite much research, research, and scientific debate about how COVID-19 emerged. It remains elusive.

On the other hand, circumstantial evidence is piled up. Determining whether the circumstantial evidence refers to one of two general theories about the origin of a pandemic: a natural spillover from an animal reservoir or a leak from a laboratory studying the coronavirus. Seems to depend on the judge at this point.

Broadly speaking, new research is on the rise, analysis Shows the general spillover effect of animal coronavirus Maybe.. New research has also identified a natural virus that is very similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.At the same time, a group of online detectives found a major one and leaked it to the press. Grant proposal Since 2018, high-level interested researchers, including Wuhan researchers, have shown that they have manipulated the bat coronavirus, and such studies may have actually played a role in causing a pandemic. It suggests that.

On the one hand, scientists claiming the natural origin of the pandemic may point out tens of thousands of wildlife sold in Wuhan, including the Wuhan seafood market, where many of the early cases of COVID-19 were reported. I can do it. NS study Vendors illegally sell a variety of wildlife, including mammals such as raccoon dogs, according to a document released in the summer. Carry and send COVID-19 virus.The raccoon is latent Intermediate host The virus that caused the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the early 2000s is an event that many consider to be a preview of the COVID-19 pandemic. This study found that animals were often “sold alive, caged, stacked, and in poor condition.”

During a recent panel discussion hosted by Chemistry Michael Worobey, an evolutionary biologist at the University of Arizona, says that anyone who believes the pandemic may have started in a laboratory accident needs to work on what appears to be a contradiction. increase. Why does it look like it really started in one of these markets selling these animals related to the first SARS outbreak? “

Meanwhile, in Laos, researchers have identified a virus that is 96.8 percent identical to SARS-CoV-2. It is one of the three viruses found in the cave, each of which is more than 95% identical to the COVID-19 virus. Their study was released as a preprint last month. That is, it has not been peer-reviewed yet. The previous record was a virus documented by researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. 96.2% identical..Lao virus almost the same Receptor-binding domains that attach to human cells as SARS-CoV-2, one of the most important regions of their structure. However, they do not contain “the so-called furin cleavage sites on peplomer proteins that further aid SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses into human cells.” Nature Note.

The Lao virus is not yet genetically close enough to SARS-CoV-2 and produced COVID-19. Linfa Wang, director of the Emerging Infectious Diseases Program at Duke-NUS Medical College in Singapore, said the so-called precursor virus should be 99.9% identical to the pandemic virus. Chemistry panel. However, “[t]He has a natural origin in the functional part of the core of SARS-CoV-2, “Wang said. Said Chemistry Find for Lao works. “It has been proven.”

However, researchers who believe that an accident at the Wuhan Viral Institute, one of the laboratories studying the Wuhan bat coronavirus, caused a pandemic may also have a frank argument. .. Alina Chan, a molecular biologist at MIT and Harvard’s Broad Institute, co-authored the following book on the origins of pandemics. Chemistry Panel, “In 2019, a new SARS coronavirus with a new genetic modification appeared in a city with laboratories studying a new SARS coronavirus with a new genetic modification. Currently excluding the origin of the lab. I can not do it.”

Proponents of Labreak theory have seized the recent exposure of research proposals submitted to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) in 2018. If accepted, this proposal will, in a sense, lead to the modification of the bat virus. This is in sharp agreement with Labreak theory. According to DARPA’s proposal, first published by an amateur research group known as DRASTIC, the Wuhan Institute of Virology played a central role in the multi-million dollar effort to study the bat virus. DARPA did not fund the proposal.

The EcoHealth Alliance, a US non-profit organization involved in the study of pandemic pathogens, has submitted a proposal with its president, Peter Daszak, as principal investigator. Among other factors, the study involved altering the bat coronavirus peplomer by inserting a furin cleavage site. analysis Of the project With Sharon Learner Maia Hibet Online investigative journalism Intercept. The SARS-CoV-2 virus’s furin cleavage site cuts spikes and “Priming” When moving from one cell to another. This site is believed to make the virus more contagious. Other coronaviruses also have this site, none Among the closest relatives of the COVID-19 virus, the presence of a wind chime cleavage site was the focus of laboratory leak supporters who believed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was designed in the laboratory. Facts-By scientists who support the natural origin of the hotly controversial belief virus.

The proposal to DARPA has shown that most of the work to build the hybrid bat virus will take place in North Carolina, not in China. Some experts are an important indicator of how far the EcoHealth Alliance proposal is from the origin of a lab-based pandemic. scenario. “It’s difficult to assess the relationship with the origin of SARS-CoV-2,” said virologist Stephen Goldstein. NS Interception..

another Interception However, the report from September Highlighting The degree to which genetic engineering of bat coronavirus was performed in Wuhan. The EcoHealth Alliance was a leading US government-funded research organization testing hybrid bat coronavirus in genetically engineered mice. In some cases, the new virus replicated faster, causing more pronounced symptoms (increased weight loss) in “humanized mice.”Scientists said these experiments contained a virus that could not evolve into SARS-CoV-2. NS Interception..

NS Interception Is based on many of its recent reports on US government funding for EcoHealth Alliance and Wuhan researchers as a result of disclosure law requirements, that is, the results that outlets had to sue to obtain. .. The proposal to DARPA was leaked by DRASTIC.These revelations are the latest illustration of how the investigation of origin faced obstruction over and over again. Chinese When We From government as well as major private sector players, including Dazak. As president of the EcoHealth Alliance, Dazak probably knew of the proposal to insert a very genetically modified organism into the bat virus, which many scientists were very concerned about. Nevertheless, he publicly downplayed the possibility that such research was intended.

The opacity of key figures and institutions in the origin debate seems to have had a real impact.

so Interesting analysis, AtlanticDaniel Ember and Adam Federman wrote:[i]n May 2020, just a few months after the pandemic, EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak A ridiculous discussion of furin cutting sites And whether it could be bioengineered as a conspiracy theorist’s wrath. That month, the president of the EcoHealth Alliance tweeted.[m]Evidence of ore refuting the conspiracy theory! The presence of furin cleavage sites in the SARS-CoV-2 glycoprotein has been widely promoted by conspirators as evidence of laboratory culture or bioengineering. This white paper shows that these sites have the potential to evolve naturally with bat-CoV … ” NS Atlantic ocean The author states that just six months later, Dazak will play an important role. Two major international surveys To the Origin of COVID-19 – A Committee Organized by WHO Origin Studies and Leading Medical Journals Lancet..

Dazak’s presence on the WHO team Questions raised Considering the relationship with the Wuhan Research Institute, at an early stage. Ultimately, criticism of the team’s review of Labrique theory minimized the potential impact of the investigation.On the same day, the team explained the report to the general public, WHO Secretary-General. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyes I tweeted a counterargument to that effort. “I don’t think this assessment was broad enough,” he added, adding that all hypotheses about how the pandemic began were “remaining at the table.”

With a similar setback, The Wall Street Journal report Its head in September Lancet COVID-19 Commission Due to its relationship with the EcoHealth Alliance, the task force organized to investigate the origin of the pandemic has been disbanded. “I didn’t want a task force that was clearly involved in one of the main issues in the quest for this origin, the EcoHealth Alliance,” said Professor Jeffrey Sachs of Columbia University. Lancet The committee told the newspaper last month.

The EcoHealth Alliance has not responded to requests for comments on this story.

One of the important responses to a pandemic is Double down NS Look for viruses In a group of animals. At first glance, this effort sounds like a non-alloy good. If there is a nasty pathogen somewhere in the forest or cave, it is considered “we need to anticipate it.” But doing so also means finding these viruses and taking them out of the hiding place. Also, finding a virus can be consistent with working with it.This study is not just at risk of exposure Participants It represents not only against new viruses, but perhaps even more serious. Kevin Esvelt, a MIT professor and genetic engineering expert, wrote: Washington post Its work, aimed at identifying potential pandemic pathogens, provides a corps of people in laboratories around the world who can manipulate the virus. He counted five in his lab. Blueprint For biological weapons.

Given the risks associated with finding and manipulating the virus in the name of pandemic prophylaxis, it is almost certainly important to rule out that such studies have led to the development of SARS-CoV-2. While some new discoveries appear to be piled up on the natural origin side of the ledger, the jury is still considering how the pandemic began.