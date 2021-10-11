Can I get a flu shot and a coronavirus vaccine at the same time?





Staten Island, NY-With the arrival of the flu season and a new order requiring many unvaccinated people who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to finally fire, some residents have 1 You may be wondering if one stone can kill two birds. Both will be inoculated at the same time. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the answer is yes. When the coronavirus vaccine was first available, the CDC recommended waiting two weeks after receiving the coronavirus vaccine before receiving other types of immunity. Authorities then changed their position on this issue, claiming that it was safe to take both shots at the same time, based on previous experience that multiple vaccines interacted safely with each other. “Although data on co-vaccination with other vaccines, including the flu vaccine, are limited, the experience of co-vaccination with other vaccines is that even if the vaccine is given alone, other vaccines. When used in combination with, our body develops defenses and the possible side effects are generally similar. “According to the CDC. However, the CDC warns that if you are concerned about receiving both shots at the same time, you should consult your healthcare provider before making a decision. We recommend that all people over the age of 6 months be vaccinated against the flu by the end of October each year, with very few exceptions. According to the CDC. People under 6 months of age, those with severe life-threatening allergies to influenza vaccination ingredients, and those who have had severe allergic reactions to influenza vaccination in the past should refrain from firing. Only those who have. CDC says. Different types of influenza vaccines are available to people of different ages, including multiple types of injections and nasal drops. Click here for more information on this year’s flu shots.

