COVID-19 vaccine technology may help fight influenza





October 11, 2021-Pharmaceutical companies are working on the development of an influenza vaccine that uses the same mRNA technology that led to the success of the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech corona virus vaccines. New York Times report. French companies Moderna and Sanofi began testing the mRNA flu vaccine this summer, and Pfizer / BioNTech began testing last month, The Times said. The British company Seqirus plans to test the mRNA flu vaccine next year. Influenza, which may appear to be a seasonal stimulant, especially when compared to the COVID pandemic, kills a large number of people around the world each year. In the United States, influenza kills 12,000 to 52,000 Americans each year, said CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, who recently advised people to be vaccinated against the flu. Current flu vaccines are not as effective as health officials want. According to The Times, between 2004 and 2019, influenza vaccine efficacy ranged from 60% to 10%, and the 2018-19 influenza season vaccine efficacy was only 29%. “The bottom line is that we don’t have enough flu vaccines,” Nicholas Heaton, a virologist at Duke University School of Medicine, told the Times. Current influenza vaccines have been cultivated on chicken eggs for several months. Scientists sometimes look at four different flu strains and need to predict which one is expected to be the major strain of the season before the flu season actually begins. “This is a knowledge-based guessing game,” said Dr. Alicia Widge, an immunologist at the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institutes of Health. “We are always catching up with the virus.” RNA vaccines can be created quickly, as shown in the development of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. It allows scientists to use this technology to create influenza vaccines that may be released near the onset of the flu season, providing a better match with the ever-changing flu virus. Means to do. According to The Times, researchers are also trying to develop combination shots that will be used to fight COVID, the flu, and other viruses. Americans have long hesitated about the flu vaccine, but the COVID pandemic seems to have made more people vaccinated against the flu. In 2019-2020, 48.4% of adults in the United States were vaccinated against the flu. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report. This increased by 3.1 points from the previous year. By comparison, according to the CDC, 62.5% of the US population has been vaccinated with at least one COVID vaccine, 56.3% have been fully vaccinated, and 3.9% have been boosted.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20211010/covid-19-vaccine-technology-may-help-combat-the-flu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos