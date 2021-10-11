The SNP minister has accused “anyone with a cervix” of urging them to take a smear test.





The SNP minister has been accused of spreading confusion after urging “people with a cervix” to take a smear test rather than saying “female.”

A Scottish government intelligence campaign launched today states that “people” are being encouraged to participate in the test and that “two” die of cervical cancer every day.

“Cervical examinations are offered to people with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64,” he added. The minister was accused of endangering his life for not using plain language in public health In the debate over transgender rights. One campaign group called it a “fool” and suggested that parliamentarians and parliamentarians should be sought advice on whether or not they have a cervix and how to find it. You may wonder if the best way to deal with such stupidity is in kind. Perhaps people need to email the MSP (especially SNP or SGP), tell them they are very worried about this because they don’t know if they have a cervix, and give advice on how to look for a cervix. … https://t.co/ew1Ps5CQI5 — For Scottish women (@ForwomenScot) October 11, 2021 A 2017 study found that nearly half of women could not identify the cervix as the cervix, even though cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under the age of 35. rice field. The controversy over language choices arises after some politicians have been accused of transphobia saying that only women have a cervix. Canterbury Labor lawmaker Rosie Duffield didn’t attend the party’s meeting because he felt unsafe after being abused for speaking on Twitter last month. Her stance conflicted with transgender supporters who said that those who were born as women but now identify as men are true men, even though they also have a cervix. .. Labor leader Sir Kiel Starmer claimed that Ms. Dafield was safe, but also said it was strange that only women had a cervix. “That shouldn’t be said, it’s not right,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show. The Scottish Government has also moved from using the word “female” to using the word “people.” In June, the government said it would provide “affected women” with prompt appointments after it was revealed that 430 women had been mistakenly excluded from screening programs. However, today’s press release was headlined, “People were encouraged to participate in the smear test.” He mentioned “people” five times, “subjects of cervical examination” twice, and “people with cervix” once. The word “female” was once used in the sentence “1 in 3 women has not yet participated in a 5-minute smear test that can be stopped before cervical cancer begins.” .. In the accompanying quote, Minister of Public Health Marie Todd did not mention women or people, but used “you” or “your” to speak directly to the reader. Note on release status: “Cervical screening is provided to anyone with a cervix between the ages of 25 and 64. In this test, 99% of cervical cancers are caused, but asymptomatic human papillomavirus Check the cervix for (HPV). “Cervical examination Scotland It has been decreasing in recent years. “On 20/21, the uptake among qualified individuals was 69.3%, compared to 71.2% in the previous year and 73.1% in 2018/19.” Policy analyst Murray Blackburn Mackenzie said: “Cervical cancer screening rates are declining in Scotland. “The Scottish Government needs to consider the potential impact of the decision not to consistently mention’women’in promotional materials. [cancer charity] Jo’s Trust shows that almost half of women don’t know what the cervix is. ” read more: Labor leader Sir Kiel Starmer: It’s “incorrect” to say that only women have a cervix The Scottish Government is currently planning reforms. Law Transgender people can change their gender quickly and easily from a legal point of view, reducing the duration from two years to six months and eliminating the need for a medical diagnosis. Critics say switching to a self-identification system can be abused by men seeking access to women-only spaces such as changing rooms, prisons, and shelters. Nicola Sturgeon recently said such concerns were sincere, but ultimately “ineffective.” The Scottish Government is being asked to comment.

