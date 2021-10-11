A new campaign has been launched to promote the inclusion of smear tests in Scotland





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> The new campaign aims to increase smeartest uptake The Scottish Government campaign encourages people not to ignore the invitation, even if they think everything is going well, and emphasizes that two people die of cervical cancer every day in the UK. The campaign also provides appointment tips and reassurance to help you overcome barriers to attendance, such as embarrassment and anxiety. sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus sign up In our public interest bulletin-get the latest news about the coronavirus Public Health Minister Marie Todd said: Even if you expect everything to be fine, it’s important not to ignore the invitation, as the test will help stop the cervical cancer before it begins. “Testing for human papillomavirus (HPV), the leading cause of cervical cancer, helps identify and treat cellular changes early. “This campaign was developed to encourage more qualified people to participate and ultimately save more lives. “Some people may be worried about the smear test itself, but information and advice are available to make booking easier.” The number of tests performed for cervical cancer decreased by 45% last year after the tests were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. public health Scotland According to the data, 174,299 smear tests were completed in 2020/21, down from 318,727 in the previous year. The Covid-19 pandemic temporarily suspended the cervical screening program from March to June 2020. Laura Macadam, 36, from Ayrshire, said the smear test saved her life. In 2014, her regular smear showed cell changes and she was scheduled to see her every 6 months. These continued to show changes, with colposcopy (a procedure used to examine the cervix) followed by tissue samples taken, and a week later in November 2016 she was diagnosed with 31-year-old cervical cancer. it was done. In January 2017, she underwent a hysterectomy and now participates in scans every 6 months to monitor her recovery. She states: “I was diagnosed early thanks to my regular smear tests. I am grateful that the cell changes were discovered early enough. It saved my life. “I had no symptoms before, so I know directly how important it is to participate in the screening, even if nothing is wrong.” The Scottish Government has previously “accidentally excluded” medical records of about 200,000 women who have been permanently removed from the cervical cancer screening list, and will be checked for the death of a woman who continues to develop cancer. Was announced.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/health/new-campaign-to-boost-smear-test-uptake-in-scotland-launched-3413788 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos