Health
Minnesota DNR bans farmed deer from moving
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources announced an urgent rule on Monday morning that would temporarily ban the import of farmed white-tailed deer into Minnesota and their movement into Minnesota.
This emergency measure comes into effect as soon as authorities attempt to track farmed deer in states that may have been exposed to chronic wasting disease.
After this year’s legislative action, DNR is now co-managing farmed deer in the state with the Animal Health Commission.
This action took place after the recent discovery that a CWD-positive farm in Wisconsin shipped 387 white-tailed deer to farms in seven states, including Minnesota. Three farms in Minnesota received a total of five deer from the final infected farm.
There are about 255 deer farms in Minnesota.
“The disease poses a clear, immediate and serious threat to the wild deer of Minnesota, reflecting the endangerment of these actions,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Stromen said in a statement. “We promise to do everything we can to reduce the ongoing risk of CWD infections in Minnesota, from farmed deer to wild white-tailed deer in Minnesota.”
This temporary ban provides time to track deer migration from infected farms and understand potential risks to other herds. This rule provides for the exemption of deer transported to slaughterhouses and deer transported by direct route through the state.
The DNR was notified in late September as follows: A total of 5 white-tailed deer were bred on 3 farms in Minnesota From an infected Wisconsin farm. Two of those deer went to a farm that was no longer open, and the two animals then returned to the Wisconsin farm.
The other three deer have been moved to a farm in Minnesota, which is currently active. Two of those deer were killed and tested negative for CWD. The third deer is still alive and the owner is waiting for payment before making the animal available for testing. The farm where this animal lives is currently in quarantine.
Minnesota discusses a deer hunting group’s proposal to buy and close all existing deer farms in the state, ban new deer farms, and delay the spread of deadly CWD to wild deer at all times. it is continuing.
September St. Louis County became the first county in the state Temporarily ban new deer farms in the county.
