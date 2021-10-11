Study: 20% of important UK Covid patients are unvaccinated and pregnant





Data show that unvaccinated pregnant women make up about 20% of the UK’s most severe Covid-19 patients. Released by the National Health Service on Monday. Since July, approximately one in five coronavirus patients who have undergone intensive lung bypass treatment or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) have been unvaccinated and pregnant. “”The imbalance in the number of unvaccinated pregnant women in the intensive care unit indicates that there is a significant risk of serious illness from Covid-19 during pregnancy, “said the Royal College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. University President Edward Morris said in a statement about NHS. Website. The NHS is currently urging pregnant women to be vaccinated as soon as possible. This points to an increase in safety data to counter the unfounded concern that vaccines pose a serious health risk.

“More than 100,000 Covid vaccinations in the United Kingdom and Scotland, plus 160,000 vaccinations in the United States, show that there is no subsequent harm to the foetation or infant,” the NHS reports. British midwife Jacqueline Dunkley Bent said the announcement was “another clear statement that the Covid-19 Jab can keep you, your baby, and your loved ones safe and away from the hospital. I called it “Reminder”. The vaccine became available last December and access It was given to pregnant women at high risk of serious complications from Covid-19. However, other pregnant women were advised to oppose the vaccine while data on its side effects were being collected. UK health regulators finally advised in April that pregnant women should be vaccinated. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention This shows that approximately 90,000 vaccinated pregnant women in the United States have no new health problems. According to Public Health England, more than 81,000 pregnant women are currently receiving their first dose of the vaccine. “But there’s more to do,” British Health Minister Sajid Javid said in a statement Monday, adding that the Covid vaccine is generally considered safe for pregnant women. Currently recommended by the Royal University of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the Royal University of Midwives, and the British Tetralogy Service.

Covid-19 poses a very high risk to pregnant women and outweighs the risk of vaccinated women. According to safety data released by the CDC.. In August. In the United States, vaccination rates for pregnant individuals are much lower than in other populations, NSCDC reported last monthAs of September 18, only 31% of pregnant women received both shots before or during pregnancy.

