Explainer: How do I get a Covid Digital Certificate to prove my vaccination status? | Australian News
People in Sydney who entered cafes, hairdressers and retail stores after the 107-day blockade had to prove themselves in new ways by providing evidence of vaccination.
The same applies to residents around the world New South Wales Starting Monday, that’s not the only vaccine passport plan.
In the area VictoriaAn economic vaccination trial has begun in preparation for resuming operations when the state has achieved its 70% double vaccination target.
So here’s the question: how can I prove my vaccination status?
The most convenient way: get a Covid-19 digital certificate
If you are 14 years old or older with a double jab, you can get a digital certificate using: Medicare Online Account Use myGov..
The certificate will show your name, date of birth, effective date, and a large white scale.
If you are using Express Plus Medicare mobile app, You can get the certificate directly there. However, you must have a myGov and Medicare online account to access the app.
According to you, you may have to wait up to 10 days to receive your certificate. Service australia.. Once there, you can add it to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay.
Can I share my certificate with the state check-in app?
If you are in Victoria and are using the Service Victoria app, you can share your Covid-19 digital certificate.
However, there is a part to be aware of here. If you’re using an iPhone with iOS 13 or later, you’ll need to get a digital certificate through your Medicare online account to successfully share your certificate with Service Victoria.
If you’re using an iPhone with iOS 11 or 12, you can get a copy using the Express Plus Medicare mobile app.
People in New South Wales should be able to download digital certificates in the Service NSW app as the state government is working on a similar feature.
I don’t have Medicare, can I get a Covid-19 digital certificate?
Yes.
However, you must first obtain an Individual Healthcare Identifier. You can apply from myGov. This applies to people in both New South Wales and Victoria.
From there, you can view the immune history statement. You can also add it to your Apple Wallet or Google Pay, depending on the type of smartphone you use.
Victorian people can also share a statement on the service Victoria app.
I’m not using a smartphone, can I get a Covid-19 vaccination certificate?
Yes.
Print your Covid-19 digital certificate via MyGov and take it with you wherever you go.
However, if you cannot choose a digital certificate, you can print an immune history statement in the Australian Vaccination Registry listing all recorded vaccinations, including Covid-19 vaccinations.
You can access the immunization history statement in the following ways: My health record Or the Individual Healthcare Identifier service via myGov.
Alternatively, you can call the Australian Immunization Register at 1800 653809 and ask them to send you a copy. It can take up to 14 days. Vaccination providers can also print an immune history statement.
I took it only once, can I get a Covid-19 digital certificate?
No.
To obtain a certificate, you must be vaccinated against both Covid-19 and the vaccine provider must record them in the Australian Immunology Register.
However, the immunization history statement can be used as evidence of a single dose.
What if I take a mixed dose?
You can still get a Covid-19 digital certificate even if you are using a mixed dose of approved vaccine.
How can I get proof if I bring the vaccine abroad?
Foreign Covid-19 vaccine records can be added to the Australian Immunology Register.
However, this applies only to Covid-19 vaccines that have been approved for use in Australia and received after the date of approval.
You can ask an authorized vaccination provider to add an overseas vaccination record to your Australian vaccination registry.
If your foreign vaccination documents are not in English, you will need to translate them.You can access Free translation service On the Ministry of Interior website.
Once the record is added, you can access the Covid-19 digital certificate or use the immune history statement as evidence.
What if a vaccine given abroad has not yet been approved in Australia?
Service Australia states that only Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in Australia by the TGA can be added to the immune registry.
Currently they are: AstraZenecaVaxzevria, Moderna Spikevax, Pfizer Comirnaty, Johnson & Johnson Janssen-Cilag.
In October, the Therapeutic Goods Agency (TGA) announced that when the border reopened, China’s Sinovac and India’s Covidshield would be considered “approved vaccines” for international travelers.
Federal government He also said that he has finalized the process of vaccination certification for people who have been vaccinated abroad.
I cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons. what can I do?
If you are in New South Wales, you will need to ask your doctor to sign. Vaccine medical contraindication form And carry it with you.
If you are in Victoria, you will need to present a medical certificate or a letter from a CHO-certified practitioner before entering a venue where only complete vaccination is available.
I want to travel abroad. What vaccination proof do you need?
In early october Federal government Announced that an internationally recognized vaccination certificate will be issued for Australians planning to travel abroad “within a few weeks”.
He said the proof includes a QR code that is globally accessible and can meet the requirements of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
